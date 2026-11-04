Three Decades Of Movement: How Dr. Yogesh Mandhyan Built A 5-Lakh-Patient Physio Empire

From a practitioner in 1998 to an entrepreneur who institutionalized physiotherapy across corporate hospitals and community.

In Indian healthcare, longevity is rare. Scale with quality is rarer. Dr. Yogesh Mandhyan (PT) has achieved both.

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Over three decades, what started as a single practitioner's clinic has evolved into one of North India's most organized, corporate-integrated physiotherapy ecosystems - a journey from healing with hands to leading with systems.

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From Practice to Enterprise

For 30 years, Dr. Mandhyan has been at the forefront of redefining physiotherapy not as a support service, but as a core clinical specialty.

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His entrepreneurial model is built on two powerful pillars:

1. The Corporate Blueprint:

He architected and operationalized state-of-the-art physiotherapy departments inside India's leading corporate hospital chains, including ApolloMedics Super Speciality Hospitals, Lucknow and Sharda Care - The Healthcity, Noida.He transformed these units from basic rehab rooms into advanced centres for musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiopulmonary and critical care rehabilitation.

2. The Direct-to-Consumer Brand:

To bring advanced rehab closer to the community, he founded C3 Physio & Yoga - a pioneering integrated model that combines evidence-based physiotherapy with therapeutic yoga. Alongside it, his robust Home Care Unit delivers hospital-grade rehabilitation at the patient's doorstep.

The Shoulder Specialist & The Global Educator

What sets Dr. Mandhyan apart is his deep clinical niche. He is recognized nationally for his special interest and expertise in Shoulder Rehabilitation.

Since 2020, he is a Certified Tutor of the London Shoulder Clinic, certified by world-renowned shoulder expert Jeremy Lewis, London.

He pays this knowledge forward through his flagship academic initiative, Physio Dari Classes - a physio training program that has mentored hundreds of young physiotherapists.

The Scale of Impact

Today, Dr. Mandhyan leads a formidable force of 100+ physiotherapists working under a unified training and quality protocol.

The result: More than 5 lakh patients have received care under his leadership, including his role as Physio for the Indian Women's Hockey Team for the 2008 Olympics Qualifier, Kazan.

The Future: AI-Assisted Sports Rehab

While most clinics are still debating manual therapy, Dr. Mandhyan is building the future of AI-assisted Sports and Shoulder Rehabilitation.

His next-generation vision integrates AI-based movement analysis, 3D gait and biomechanics assessment, wearable sensor-based load monitoring, and predictive injury analytics to identify risk before injury happens.

This is complemented by robotic-assisted shoulder rehabilitation, isokinetic strength mapping, and data-driven return-to-play protocols - transforming sports rehab from subjective assessment to objective, measurable, and faster recovery.

For an athlete, this means every rep, every angle, and every load is tracked, analyzed and optimized by AI - ensuring not just recovery, but peak performance and injury prevention.

“In 30 years, I learned that healing one patient is service, but building a system that heals five lakh patients is entrepreneurship. The next 30 years will be about AI-assisted hands that are more precise than ever.” - Dr. Yogesh Mandhyan

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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