Three Ludhiana Siblings Turn Their Different Skills Into a Growing Beauty Brand - Seora Beauty

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 21: What started as an idea shared by three siblings has grown into a homegrown makeup brand with more than 50,000 orders since its launch.

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Ludhiana-based SEORA Beauty was founded by siblings Anjum Khan, Aysha Khan and Moin Khan and officially launched in July 2025. The brand was created with a focus on offering quality makeup products at affordable prices.

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What makes the journey interesting is that the three founders come from very different professional backgrounds.

Anjum Khan has experience in the chemical industry and logistics, along with knowledge of formulas and chemicals. Aysha Khan comes from a digital marketing background and brings experience in branding, social media and online marketing. Moin Khan comes from the film and cinematography field, with experience in cinematography, photography, video production and editing.

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The siblings decided to combine their individual skills and build a beauty business together.

However, the brand took considerably longer to launch than the final product range might suggest. The founders spent around one and a half years working on product development, formulas and packaging before bringing SEORA Beauty to the market.

During the development process, the team tested and reviewed more than almost 50 samples before finalising the formulas they wanted to launch with.

“We wanted to take our time before launching. For us, it was important to find the right formulas and packaging instead of rushing the products to market,” said the founders.

SEORA Beauty launched with three products: Adore Me Liquid Lipsticks, Magic Blur Primer and Feather Touch HD Loose Setting Powder. The brand has since expanded its range to include products such as Root Concealer Powder and Lip & Cheek Water Tint.

The products are designed around everyday beauty needs, with the brand focusing on accessible pricing and practical makeup solutions.

SEORA Beauty has also expanded its presence beyond its own website and is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The brand has participated in multiple exhibitions in Ludhiana and Chandigarh, giving the founders an opportunity to interact directly with customers and understand their preferences.

For the three siblings, the business has also been an exercise in bringing together skills that are usually found in different parts of a company. Product knowledge, digital marketing and visual content creation have all been handled through the founders' respective areas of experience.

Since its launch in July 2025, SEORA Beauty has received more than 50,000 orders and continues to work on expanding its product range and reach.

The founders now aim to build SEORA Beauty into a recognised Indian beauty brand and expand its presence across India over the next few years.

The brand's philosophy is summed up in its tagline, “Makeup that loves your skin back”, reflecting its focus on making beauty products more accessible for everyday consumers.

SEORA Beauty products are available through its official website at seorabeauty.com, as well as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The brand can also be found on Instagram at @seora.beauty and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/seorabeauty

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