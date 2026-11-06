Three TCL 75-Inch TVs to Explore This Diwali and Get Up to Rs 15,000 Cashback

Looking for a Bigger TV This Diwali? Explore TCL’s 75-Inch P7L, P8L and A400 Pro

Make this Diwali bigger, brighter and more immersive with TCL’s 75-inch TVs. Whether it’s movie nights, festive get-togethers or match-day excitement, these big screens bring every moment to life.

With TCL’s Grand Indian Diwali Celebration, eligible purchases come with 10% cashback up to ₹15,000, a three-year warranty on selected models, and a chance to win an air conditioner or washing machine.

Three 75-Inch TVs. Three Ways to Upgrade.

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TCL 75 P7L: Big-screen entertainment made accessible

Looking to upgrade to a larger screen without stepping into the premium segment? The TCL P7L combines QLED display technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and MEMC motion compensation for vibrant visuals and smoother viewing. Its bezel-less design and Google TV experience make it a practical choice for everyday family entertainment.

TCL 75 P8L: Made for movies, sports and gaming

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The TCL P8L brings Mini LED technology and local dimming to the big screen, delivering enhanced contrast and picture clarity. With quantum dot technology, a full-channel high refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity and ONKYO speakers, it is designed for households that enjoy everything from cinematic evenings to gaming sessions.

TCL 75 A400 Pro: Entertainment meets design

For those who want their television to complement their living space, the TCL A400 Pro Art TV combines QD-Mini LED technology with a premium design. Increased dimming zones, ultra-high peak brightness, an AiPQ picture quality chip and ONKYO 2.0 audio are designed to create an elevated viewing experience. Its integrated bezel and ultra-slim wall mount add to its contemporary appeal.

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Make This Diwali Bigger with TCL’s Festive Offers

From 9 October to 15 November 2026, TCL’s The Grand Indian Diwali Celebration brings added benefits to eligible television purchases:

• 10% cashback up to ₹15,000 on eligible transactions through participating bank and card partners.

• One EMI free on eligible purchases through HDB Financial Services.

• Three-year warranty on selected models, comprising a two-year standard warranty and one-year extended warranty.

Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Buy a TCL TV. Play. Win.

Eligible purchases also unlock a chance to participate in the Grand Indian Diwali Celebration contest, with festive rewards up for grabs:

• Entertainment vouchers: 20 weekly winners on eligible 55-inch (138 cm) and above Mini LED TV purchases.

• Binge & Bite gift hampers: 20 weekly winners on eligible 75-inch (189 cm) and above TV purchases.

• Bumper prizes: 10 lucky winners get a chance to win an air conditioner or washing machine.

How to Participate

1. Purchase an eligible TCL television during the campaign period.

2. Scan the contest QR code available on the POSM / campaign creatives.

3. Register and upload your purchase invoice.

4. Play “Build Your Diwali with TCL” and create your festive scene.

5. Share your creative on Instagram, tagging @tcl_india, or Facebook, tagging @TheCreativeLifeIndia, with #biggermomentstogether.

Each invoice is eligible for one contest entry. The contest is not valid in Tamil Nadu. Offers are available at Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and participating general trade partner stores across India. Terms and conditions apply.

Whether you’re looking for an accessible big-screen upgrade, a feature-rich entertainment hub or a television that complements your home’s design, TCL’s 75-inch range offers options for every kind of festive viewing. This Diwali, bring home a bigger screen and make room for bigger moments together.

About TCL

Inspire Greatness with TCL

TCL is a leading global technology brand in display panels, TVs, home comfort and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, TCL operates manufacturing and R&D centres worldwide and has products and services in more than 160 countries.

At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people’s lives and experiences with innovative technology, bringing joy to families and friends, and empowering people to pursue greatness.

For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com/in/en/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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