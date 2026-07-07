Three TISB students score perfect 45 in IBDP 2026; 40 students cross the 40-point mark

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: The International School Bangalore (TISB) is proud to announce another strong set of results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme examination session of May 2026, with students achieving outstanding scores across subjects.

Advertisement

This year, Aarushi Singh, Supriya Krishnamurthy and Rishika Aggarwal achieved the perfect score of 45 points, the highest possible score in the IBDP. Aarushi Singh will go on to Johns Hopkins University, Supriya Krishnamurthy to the Cambridge University and Rishika Aggarwal to the Georgia Institute of Technology. The cohort secured a class average of 37 points, with 140 students awarded the Diploma, reflecting the school's continued focus on academic rigour, personal growth and student wellbeing.

Advertisement

40 students scored 40 points and above , placing them among the top-performing IB students globally. In addition, 5 students scored 44 and 6 students scored 43, further strengthening the cohort's overall performance in the May 2026 IBDP results. These results open doors to leading universities across India and the world, and reflect the hard work, discipline and ambition of the graduating class.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Bindu Hari, Vice-Chairperson and Director, TISB, NAFL and NPS Group of Institutions said, "Our goal at TISB is to help young people reach the highest academic standards and move into the world with confidence, character and purpose. These IBDP results are a clear measure of the standard our students continue to set. With a class average of 37, three perfect 45s and 40 students scoring 40 points and above, the Class of 2026 has shown exceptional ambition, discipline and depth of learning. We are equally proud that they will go on to study at some of the world's leading universities, including Cambridge University, Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Caltech, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth, Columbia, Imperial, UCL, LSE, King's College London, McGill, Toronto, Waterloo, UBC, Ashoka, Christ, and FLAME."

Advertisement

Mrs Kate Reynolds, Principal, The International School Bangalore , added, "We are delighted with this year's IBDP results and immensely proud of our students. We celebrate our highest achievers, and we also recognise the students who have shown remarkable growth across the year. Every strong result has a story of grit, self belief, and teacher faith. This cohort has shown incredible resilience, focus and maturity throughout the Diploma Programme."

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is widely recognised by universities worldwide for its academic challenge and emphasis on independent thinking. TISB's results continue to strengthen the school's reputation for excellence in international education.

With another successful IBDP cohort, TISB celebrates its students, teachers and parents for their shared effort in making this achievement possible.

Key Highlights:

3 students scored a perfect 45/45

5 students scored a perfect 44/45

6 students scored a perfect 43/45

40 students scored 40 points and above

Class average: 37

Highest score: 45/45

About The International School Bangalore

Established in 2000, The International School Bangalore (TISB) is one of India's leading day-cum-boarding international schools, set on a 140-acre campus in Bengaluru. Part of the NPS Group of Institutions, TISB offers a rigorous and well-rounded education that combines academic excellence, strong pastoral care, co-curricular opportunities and global university guidance. With a long-standing record of preparing students for leading universities in India and around the world, TISB nurtures confident, curious and responsible young people ready to thrive in a global environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)