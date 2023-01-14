Three top NDTV executives quit

PTI

New Delhi, January 13

NDTV’s three senior executives, including the group president, have resigned weeks after the Adani Group took control of the broadcaster.

NDTV Group’s president Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi have resigned, the company said.

“The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team, which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company,” NDTV said.

Last month, the media firm said its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate took majority control of the company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective December 30, NDTV said.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV, which runs three national channels.

The Roys will continue to hold a 2.5% stake each in NDTV. Shares of NDTV on Friday settled at Rs 305 apiece on BSE, up 4.67% from the previous close.