New Delhi [India], July 8: Since the launch of the "High-Quality Development Project for Counties, Towns and Villages," Zhongshan City has implemented the "1310" development strategy put forward by CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee. Guided by these principles and following the directives given by Huang Kunming, Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, during his visit to Zhongshan, the city has made this initiative its top priority. After three years of determined effort, the project is now yielding visible and meaningful results.

Zhongshan has advanced the project by focusing on transformation and upgrading of inefficient industrial parks in villages and towns and water pollution control. Over the past three years, the city has cleared and redeveloped more than 48,000 mu (around 3,200 hectares) of inefficient industrial land across its villages and towns. These efforts have laid the groundwork for ten major cross-town industrial clusters in sectors such as new energy, biomedicine, smart home technologies, and new materials. The renewed land has attracted nearly 190 billion yuan (US$26.37 billion) in new investment. Zhongshan's industrial investment has maintained double-digit growth for 29 consecutive months, doubling in size over the past three years. Village-level collective property values have generally increased more than tenfold, resulting in a dramatic transformation of the urban-rural landscape. Huang highly recognized the initiative as a true development and livelihood project.

Zhongshan's commitment to water pollution control has also delivered impressive results. Its three-year battle to tackle water pollution earned strong recognition from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), the South China Inspection Bureau of the MEE, the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the provincial government. China Environment News ran a front-page feature on Zhongshan's achievements, hailing the city's efforts as a high-scoring answer sheet in water management and a model for building beautiful rivers and lakes.

Through the twin drivers of industrial renewal and water governance, Zhongshan has unlocked broader momentum in high-quality development. For 20 consecutive months, investment in technological upgrades has grown at over 15%. The city now ranks first in the Pearl River Delta in the digital transformation rate of its enterprises above designated size and was selected as a national pilot city for the digitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises. Zhongshan is also promoting the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism. Under its "1-1-1-3-8" tourism development strategy, the city is shaping a new city brand that combines authentic local charm with the vibrant, high-quality lifestyle of the Greater Bay Area. In 2024, tourist visits to Zhongshan rose by 24.3%, while tourism revenue jumped 28.2%.

Zhongshan has launched a series of targeted campaigns to improve the rural living environment, focusing on issues such as makeshift field huts, enclosed barriers, transport hubs, and under-bridge spaces. The city has completed 23,000 clean-up and renovation tasks under its "three-line" initiative - referring to the relocation and repair of overhead power lines, telecommunication lines, and broadcast television lines—and dismantled or upgraded 38,000 temporary field structures. Following a "one village, one policy; one house, one plan" approach, Zhongshan has renovated nearly 59,000 rural homes, significantly enhancing the overall appearance, harmony, and livability of its villages.

Guo Wenhai, Secretary of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee, said that the city will remain focused on three major goals: building a strong economy, creating beautiful urban and rural areas, and improving social governance. These efforts align with the Guangdong Provincial Committee's priorities in industrial development, environmental enhancement, public services, institutional reform, and encouraging social participation.

Looking ahead, Zhongshan aims to deliver even more visible, tangible, and impactful outcomes through the high-quality development project.

