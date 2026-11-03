Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Thyrocare Technologies Limited (“Thyrocare”; NSE: THYROCARE, BSE: 539871), one of India’s largest diagnostics companies, today entered the pregnancy testing segment with the launch of the Thyrocare Pregnancy Kit, the first pregnancy kit in India to come bundled with a quantitative laboratory confirmation test. The company has also appointed actor Yami Gautam as brand ambassador for the kit.

The kit contains a rapid at-home pregnancy test and a voucher for a Thyrocare Beta hCG laboratory test at half its regular price, with home sample collection included. A home test reads a hormone level as a line on a strip; the Beta hCG test measures that hormone precisely in an accredited laboratory. Together they give a woman an immediate answer and, when she wants it, a number to confirm it.

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Thyrocare operates 46 laboratories and 11,310 collection points across 607 districts, processing 1 lakh+ samples a day. Its laboratories are NABL-accredited. That infrastructure is what makes the pairing possible: a woman who takes the home test can book the confirmatory Beta hCG through the Thyrocare website by scanning a QR code inserted in the packaging and have a sample collected at home, usually within a few hours.

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The launch extends Thyrocare’s consumer-facing diagnostics business into a category that reaches Indian households directly. More than 150 million pregnancy tests are sold in India each year, almost all of them read and acted on at home without any laboratory follow-up.

Yami Gautam brings to the association a public voice built on doing the research rather than taking the first answer, which is the idea the kit is built on. A working mother who has spoken often about nutrition and family wellness, she is the brand ambassador for the Thyrocare Pregnancy Kit across its launch campaign.

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“When it comes to a pregnancy result, every woman deserves clarity and reassurance. The Thyrocare Pregnancy Kit gives a quick answer at home and a lab to back it – a reassuring combination for such an important moment,” said Yami Gautam Dhar.

“Every year, millions of Indian women take a pregnancy test at home and are left with a line on a strip and no way to confirm it. We have spent two decades building the laboratory network that answers that question properly. Putting the two in one box is the obvious next step, and it is where consumer healthcare is going: a quick answer at home, with clinical confirmation one step away,” said Rahul Guha, MD and CEO of Thyrocare.

The Thyrocare Pregnancy Kit is available at leading pharmacies, e-commerce and q-commerce platforms at an MRP of Rs. 60. Each pack contains an at-home rapid pregnancy test kit with a test sensitivity of 25 mIU/mL, a dropper and a coupon code to avail beta-HCG blood test at home. The bundled Beta hCG laboratory test is offered at Rs. 399, half its regular price of Rs. 800, with home sample collection included. The voucher is valid for 6 months from purchase.

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