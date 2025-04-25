Thyrocare Q4FY25 Revenue Up 21 Percent YoY to Rs 187.2 Cr; PAT Rises 24 Percent to Rs 21.3 Cr

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Thyrocare Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Thyrocare" NSE: THYROCARE, BSE: 539871), a leading healthcare diagnostics company, announces their results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For Q4FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of INR 187.2 crore, reflecting a 21% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Normalized EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 65.3 crore, marking a robust 78% YoY increase. Profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, reached INR 32.5 crore, which represents an impressive 88% YoY growth.

Key highlights for Q4FY25:

- Consolidated revenue increased by 21% year-over-year (YoY) with Pathology and Radiology segments growing by 23% YoY and 7% YoY respectively

- Total volume in FY25 grew to 167.9 million, largest by far on volume

- Revenue from franchise surged by 22% YoY, and partnership revenue saw 24% YoY growth

- Consolidated gross margin stood at 74%, and normalized EBITDA margin was 35%

- Standalone normalized EBITDA grew by 72% YoY, while PAT* increased by 72% YoY

- Consolidated normalized EBITDA grew by 78% YoY, while PAT* increased by 88% YoY

- Recommended a final dividend of INR 21 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing shareholders meeting

- Consolidated cash reserves as of March 2025 is INR 191.8 Cr

- Opened new labs in Bhagalpur and Kashmir

* PAT excluding exceptional item of INR 11.2 Cr pertaining to reversal of deferred tax asset created in previous years against the impairment of investment in NHL.

