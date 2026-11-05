Tiangong Kaiwu: Beijing Runway Show Celebrates Contemporary Chinese Fashion

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiangong Kaiwu," a runway show exploring contemporary Chinese style, took place on the evening of November 2 at the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum (Xiannongtan). Presented under the guidance of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, and hosted by CCTV.com and the Beijing Xicheng District Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the event drew inspiration from two sources: the museum's "Celestial Palace" caisson ceiling and the Ming dynasty technical encyclopedia Tiangong Kaiwu (The Exploitation of the Works of Nature). A runway presentation and cultural market brought these influences to life through contemporary expressions of Chinese aesthetics.

The historic Xiannongtan complex in Xicheng District provided the setting for the first in-person runway event in CCTV.com's "Neo-Chinese Style" series. Following a nationwide call for entries and expert review, 72 pieces of jewelry and 90 looks were selected for the showcase.

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Taking its cue from China's 24 solar terms, the runway presentation traced the changing seasons. Designers looked to traditional ceramics and other decorative objects, reinterpreting their motifs, glaze colors and forms through contemporary cuts and tailoring. The resulting looks evoked the shifting moods and rhythms of the traditional seasonal calendar. Four themed markets accompanied the show: "Tilling: Sustaining the Body," "Reading: Grounding the Mind," "Fishing and Woodcutting: Nourishing the Spirit" and "Heaven and Earth: Returning to Nature." Together, they featured traditional crafts and heritage-inspired designs, long-established brands and local cuisine.

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Building on the cultural vision of the 2025 cross-platform program "Neo-Chinese Style", the event brought fashion into a historic architectural setting, connecting traditional craftsmanship and established Chinese brands with contemporary design. Conceived as a national showcase for new work in Chinese fashion, it sought to encourage international cultural exchange and introduce contemporary Chinese style to wider audiences around the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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