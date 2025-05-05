DT
Tianneng makes an appearance at the AsiaBike Exhibition

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 5: From April 29 to May 4, the Asia Bike 2025 Indonesia was held at the Jakarta International Exhibition Center. As a global green energy solution provider, Tianneng Battery brought a series of multi-scenario power solutions covering multiple application scenarios such as transportation and industrial logistics, and was invited to participate in the Technology Development Forum held at the same time as the exhibition, formally introducing the power battery solutions developed for high temperature and high humidity environments such as Indonesia and the future market layout plan to the industry and the market.
ANI
May 05, 2025
PRNewswire

At this exhibition, Tianneng focused on exhibiting a diversified product system including high-temperature lead-acid batteries, lithium battery solutions and traction batteries, which fully demonstrated the company's system layout capabilities and technological innovation level in the field of power energy.

At the Technology Development Forum held at the same time, Tianneng, as a specially invited corporate representative, systematically introduced the technical characteristics, performance advantages and market adaptability of its high-temperature power batteries, focusing on the hot and rainy climate conditions unique to the Indonesian market, and the high-frequency usage scenarios of electric two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

