Home / Business / Tianu Furniture Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Partha Datta as CEO and Director

Tianu Furniture Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Partha Datta as CEO and Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Tianu Furniture Pvt. Ltd. announces the appointment of Dr. Partha Datta as its new CEO and Director. With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in the global automotive industry, Partha brings with him a legacy of leadership, innovation, and global expertise.
ANI
Updated At : 11:21 AM May 16, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Tianu Furniture Pvt. Ltd. announces the appointment of Dr. Partha Datta as its new CEO and Director. With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in the global automotive industry, Partha brings with him a legacy of leadership, innovation, and global expertise.

Having held top roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Stellantis, including President & Managing Director of FCA India and Deputy CEO at VinFast, Partha has led large multinational teams across the USA, India, China, and Vietnam. His work has spanned R&D, product development, and P&L management, with a consistent track record of driving sustainable growth.

In his words, "After years of working in a highly structured, precision-engineered industry, I find it deeply exciting to step into a more organic world--one that works with natural materials and soul-led craftsmanship. Tianu's design-first ethos and quiet elegance truly set it apart. With the Indian furniture market projected to grow at over 12% CAGR through 2030, I see immense opportunity to build something enduring. The challenges are different, but the joy of solving them remains the same."

Partha will spearhead Tianu's next phase of expansion, including new stores in other cities, and a new production unit in Jodhpur.

Tianu's Founder, Vinita Kumar, added, "Partha's arrival marks a pivotal moment in our journey. His global experience and deep-rooted belief in design and quality align perfectly with Tianu's values. We're thrilled to co-author this next chapter together."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

