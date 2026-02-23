New York [US] / Chandigarh [India], February 23: Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) and TIDA Sports, have announced the formalisation of a high-performance corridor designed to place India's most gifted athletes into the elite tier of American collegiate and professional sports.

This initiative serves as a definitive bridge, connecting the Indian grassroots landscape to the formidable athletic engines of Florida's Prestige Worldwide Sports Academy and ABF Academy.

The journey from the 'Fields of Dreams' in India to the professional diamonds of the United States has historically been obstructed by a lack of institutional access. This partnership dismantles those barriers.

According to the venture, selected athletes gain entry into Prestige Worldwide Sports Academy led by Kenney Wilcox, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. collegiate system. Wilcox has a proven track record of developing elite talent, having personally guided over 100 athletes to Division 1 programs and helped more than 40 players secure professional opportunities. Under Wilcox's mentorship, athletes such as Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) have successfully transitioned to the highest echelons of American sport, alongside a historic 99-43 record and a Region XV title.

As the lead of Prestige Worldwide, Wilcox brings a sophisticated pedagogical approach to the residency's training regimen, focusing on the 'Professionalization' of the student-athlete.

"We are moving beyond basic training to provide a system that translates athletic potential into tangible assets for U.S. colleges," Wilcox explained. "It is about creating a seamless integration where an athlete from India can step onto an American field and immediately meet the professional benchmark."

The academic foundation of this pipeline is anchored by ABF Academy, a K-12 institution of significant academic rigour. ABF Academy is not only NAEYC Accredited but was also distinguished as the 2017 'Children's Trust Program of the Year.' Their 'mastery-based' curriculum allows athletes to achieve academic excellence without sacrificing the intensive training required for elite sport.

"Our mission is to provide more than just training; we are providing a verified destiny," said Kanwal Sra, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of DDA. "By aligning with institutions like Prestige Worldwide, we are ensuring that the 'Elite 50' are coached by the same visionaries who have produced NBA and professional baseball talent. We are building champions on a global stage."

The DDA leadership circle, including Advisory Board members Ozzie Virgil Jr. and Todd Stottlemeyer, will provide the institutional governance required to oversee this global transition.

"We are transforming potential into purpose," noted Adit Goel, Founder of TIDA Sports. "Through the TIDA x DDA bridge, an athlete from North India can now access the same 'Gold Seal Quality Care' and elite specialized training in baseball, basketball, and football that defines the ABF campus in Hialeah."

The selection process for the "Elite 50" begins with the launching of high-performance camps, offering an immersive experience in analytics and pro-style drills. This marks the commencement of a season dedicated to raising the standard of Indian baseball and basketball to meet international scouting benchmarks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)