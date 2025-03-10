TiE Mumbai announces TiECon Mumbai 2025: A Focus on "DhandaFirst"

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: TiE Mumbai has announced the 18th edition of its flagship conference - TiEcon Mumbai 2025 which will be held on March 12, 2025, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center.

As India's entrepreneurial landscape undergoes a fundamental transformation, this year's conference, themed 'DhandaFirst,' will explore how the country's startup ecosystem is maturing from a vibrant innovation hub into a key driver of national economic growth. The event will serve as a platform to examine the rapid evolution of businesses navigating global disruptions and technological shifts, while fostering collaboration between startups, corporates, investors, and policymakers.

"India's startup ecosystem is entering a new era of resilience and impact. At TiECon Mumbai 2025, we are committed to fostering collaboration between startups, industries, and investors to build scalable, sustainable businesses. 'DhandaFirst' is not just a theme; it's a call to action for entrepreneurs to focus on profitability, innovation, and long-term value creation in a rapidly evolving global economy." said Ranu Vohra, President, TiE Mumbai.

TiECon Mumbai 2025 is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees, including more than 1,000 startup founders, 500+ investors, 200+ corporate leaders, and India's top 100 business visionaries. This diverse congregation of trailblazers promises unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies to navigate the ever-evolving business environment.

"TiECon Mumbai 2025 will serve as a catalyst for meaningful conversations on how startups and established industries can collaborate to drive economic growth. By exploring emerging technologies like AI and DeepTech alongside evolving capital markets, we aim to equip entrepreneurs with the insights and strategies needed to build sustainable, high-impact businesses." said Apoorva Sharma, President-Elect, TiE Mumbai and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 100Unicorns.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India added, "At Havas Media Network India, our long-standing partnership with TIE has been driven by a shared vision of fostering entrepreneurship and enabling meaningful industry conversations. Over the years, we have collaborated on initiatives that bring together innovators, business leaders, and investors to shape the future of India's entrepreneurial landscape. This year, as a partner at TiECon Mumbai 2025, we look forward to strengthening our association further and contributing to an ecosystem that fuels growth, collaboration, and innovation."

Key Focus Areas of TiECon Mumbai 2025:

* Collaborating with India's Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 digital startups to co-build and innovate.

* Exploring Dalal Street's investment strategies and their role in shaping new value-creation avenues.

* Analyzing the IPO boom and its impact on the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

* Examining the monetization potential of DeepTech and AI as critical revenue-generation tools.

* Fostering partnerships between conglomerates and startups to scale high-impact businesses.

* Highlighting the EBITDA-first mindset among investors, prioritizing profitability and sustainable growth.

* Understanding the role of Private Equity (PE) in achieving global-standard returns and driving India-first initiatives.

* Evaluating the influence of Indian Limited Partners (LPs), family offices, and stock market influencers in fueling the ecosystem.

* Discussing government policies that empower entrepreneurs in a 'DhandaFirst' economic landscape.

By bringing together key players from across the entrepreneurial ecosystem, TiECon Mumbai 2025 aims to chart a new course for India's business landscape--one that prioritizes profitability, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

Some of the key speakers who will be part of this year's TiEcon Mumbai are Ranu Vohra -President, TiE Mumbai & Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Avendus Capital, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma President-Elect, TiE Mumbai & Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, Anupam Mittal - Founder & CEO, People Group, Atul Nishar - Founder Hexaware, Azent Overseas Education N. R. Narayana Murthy - Founder, Infosys, Mohandas Pai - Chairman, Aarin Capital, Bhavish Aggarwal - Co-founder & CEO, Ola Cabs, Trivikraman Thampy - Co Founder & Co- CEO, Games 24X7, Cyril Shroff - Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Vijay Kedia - Managing Director, Kedia Securities, Tarun Mehta- Co- Founder & CEO Ather Energy, Rajesh Sharma - Chairman & Managing Director, Capri Group, Bhavook Tripathi - Founder, Brham, Rajan Navani - Vice Chairman & MD, JetLine Group, Sharad Sanghi - Chairman, NTT India & Founder, Neyasa, Manish Chokhani - Director, Enam Holdings, Savji Dhanji Dholakia - Founder & Chairman, Hari Krishna Exports, Harsh Mariwala - Founder, Marico, Neeraj Roy - MD & CEO, Hungama, Ashwin Damera - Founder, Eruditus, Nitish Mittersain - MD, Nazara Technologies, Mayank Agarwal - Co founder, UpGrad, Biren Ghose - Managing Director - Asia Pacific & Global Excom Member, Technicolor Group, Naveen Tahilyani - Managing Director, Tata Digital, Ajay Mariwala - Managing Director, Nutri Ingredients, Harshal Morde - Director, Morde Foods, Arjun Vaidya - Venture Lead, V3 Ventures, Sanjay Mehta - Founder & Partner, 100X.VC, Amit Mookim - CEO, Immuneel Therapeutics, Ganesh Krishnan - Non Executive Director, Portea, Meena Ganesh - CEO, Portea, Kaustubh Dhavse - OSD to CM, GoM, Gaurav Trehan - CEO, KKR India, Jaspreet Bindra - Co-Founder & CEO, AI&Beyond, Eva Vestraelen - Investment and Trade Commissioner, Flanders and many more.

TiE Mumbai invites entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to join this exciting event and contribute to shaping India's entrepreneurial future. For more information pls visit https://events.tie.org/TiEconMumbai2025DhandaFirst

About TiE Mumbai

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

