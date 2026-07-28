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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: TiE Mumbai, one of India's leading entrepreneurial networks dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, has been honoured with the 'Start-up Ecosystem Enabler Award' at the HT Media - Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition, awarded through nominations from the entrepreneurial ecosystem itself, celebrates TiE Mumbai's longstanding contribution towards empowering founders, nurturing innovation, enabling access to capital, and strengthening India's start-up landscape.

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For over two decades, TiE Mumbai has played a pivotal role in building one of the country's most vibrant entrepreneurial communities. Through its flagship initiatives, mentoring programmes, investor connect platforms, educational workshops and global networking opportunities, the organisation has supported several entrepreneurs across every stage of their start-up journey.

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Commenting on the recognition, Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai, said, "Receiving the Start-up Ecosystem Enabler Award is a testament not only to the organisation's efforts but also to the collective spirit of the ecosystem it serves. We humbly accept this award on behalf of all founders, investors and stakeholders of the ecosystem. "

As India's start-up ecosystem continues to evolve on the global stage, TiE Mumbai remains committed to building meaningful collaborations, nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, and creating an environment where innovation and enterprise can thrive.

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About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

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