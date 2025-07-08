TiE Mumbai to Host another Edition of TiE Food Network - Food Founders Catchup; Where Foodpreneurs Taste, Talk & Thrive

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: TiE Mumbai in partnership with Annapoorna Inter Food, present the TiE Food Network Mixer -- a curated evening designed for F&B founders to connect, collaborate and cook up new ideas. This exclusive industry meet-up curated for food entrepreneurs is slated for 24th July 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, in Mumbai. This mid-week gathering brings together innovators, investors and leaders shaping the future of the food and beverage (F&B) ecosystem in India.

TiE Food Network Mixer is designed for founders stirring up the future of food--from kitchens to kiranas to the cloud. It is a platform for candid conversations, high-impact networking, and peer-to-peer learning.

"The TiE Food Network played a pivotal role in bringing together the entire food service ecosystem during the challenging COVID period. It was heartening to witness how generously senior ecosystem partners supported the next generation of foodpreneurs--with empathy, collaboration, and guidance. Since then, the network has only grown stronger, with members actively engaging, collaborating, and expanding the community." said Sanket S, Founder- Scandalous Foods and Lead- TiE Food Network.

He added, "At both our online and offline events, we've seen members discover co-founders, mentors, business opportunities, ecosystem enablers, and even connect with VCs. This clearly underscores the importance of having sector-specific interest groups like ours that drive real, tangible value for their industries."

"The TiE Food Network Mixer is more than just a networking event--it's a curated space for India's most driven foodpreneurs to exchange ideas, explore synergies, and inspire each other," said Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai. "Given the incredible response we received at our last event, we're excited to welcome an even more diverse mix of founders, restaurateurs, investors, and ecosystem enablers this time around."

The past event saw over 35+ founders, investors, and industry leaders come together within just 24 hours of the event announcement. The energy was electric as representatives from across the F&B spectrum--aggregators like Swiggy, consulting firms such as KPMG India, celebrated culinary professionals from Turban Tadka Hospitality, iconic brands like Idly Vidly, Bhagat Tarachand, and SpiceKlub, along with players from vegan food, backend logistics, QSR, cold-pressed juices, and food auditing--shared insights and explored emerging trends.

Participants can expect an engaging and informal atmosphere, where they'll get to taste, talk, and thrive--true to the theme of the event. From cloud kitchen pioneers to legacy restaurateurs, from direct-to-consumer disruptors to backend logistics innovators, the event is poised to offer something valuable for everyone in the F&B landscape.

The event is expected to draw some of the most influential voices and bold new thinkers in the food industry.

To participate in this dynamic foodpreneur networking event please register here https://lu.ma/rbxiqgn1

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

