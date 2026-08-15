Tiger Global cuts stakes in major tech firms, adds AMD and SpaceX

New York [US], August 15 (ANI): Tiger Global Management, a major US investment firm, reduced its holdings in several large technology companies, including Alphabet, Broadcom, Microsoft and Nvidia, during the second quarter of 2026, while reporting new positions in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and SpaceX, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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The investment manager's holding in Alphabet stood at about 5.81 million shares as of June 30, down from about 10.63 million shares at the end of the March quarter, marking a reduction of about 45 per cent.

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Tiger Global also reduced its Broadcom holding to about 1.75 million shares from around 3.59 million shares at the end of March, a decline of about 51 per cent, according to a comparison of its quarterly Form 13F filings.

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Its Nvidia holding declined to about 11.20 million shares at the end of June from around 12.01 million shares at the end of March.

The investment manager also reported about 2.27 million Microsoft shares, compared with 2.50 million shares in the previous quarter, while its Meta Platforms holding declined to about 2.82 million shares from around 3.09 million shares.

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Tiger Global's Amazon holding stood at about 9.68 million shares at the end of the June quarter, compared with 10 million shares at the end of March.

It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to about 4.88 million American Depositary Receipts from around 5.57 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Netflix, in which Tiger Global had reported about 2.44 million shares in its March-quarter filing, was not listed among its holdings as of June 30.

At the same time, the June-quarter filing showed some additions to Tiger Global's reported holdings.

AMD appeared in the filing with 674,727 shares valued at about USD 392 million. AMD was not listed in Tiger Global's March-quarter 13F filing.

SpaceX Corp was also listed in the June-quarter filing, with Tiger Global reporting 375,000 shares valued at about USD 64.07 million. The company was not among the holdings reported in its March filing.

Tiger Global also increased its Intel holding to about 4.25 million shares as of June 30 from around 1.64 million shares at the end of March. (ANI)

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