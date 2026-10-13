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Home / Business / Tiger Shroff and Dr. Venkatesh Movva Explore Performance, Recovery and the Future of Regenerative Orthopaedics

Tiger Shroff and Dr. Venkatesh Movva Explore Performance, Recovery and the Future of Regenerative Orthopaedics

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ANI
Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Staying physically active at the highest level involves more than strength and conditioning. Recovery, injury prevention and maintaining healthy joints are increasingly becoming an important part of long-term performance. These themes featured in a recent conversation between actor and fitness icon Tiger Shroff and renowned regenerative orthopaedic and sports medicine specialist Dr. Venkatesh Movva.

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The conversation, which Tiger also shared on Instagram story, covered a range of topics including fitness, nutrition, strength training, recovery, injuries, joint health and regenerative medicine.in

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One of the key moments came when Tiger mentioned that he seeks PRP and stem cell treatment from Dr. Movva, highlighting his personal trust in regenerative approaches to recovery and physical performance.

Dr. Movva discussed the potential role of regenerative treatments, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and bone-marrow-derived cell therapies, in appropriately evaluated cases. The discussion also focused on the importance of addressing injuries early and exploring options that may help preserve natural joints and tissues where clinically appropriate.

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The conversation reflects the growing interest in non-surgical orthopaedic care, particularly among athletes, performers and active individuals looking to manage injuries while maintaining mobility and performance.

About RegenOrthoSport and Dr. Venkatesh Movva

Founded by Dr. Venkatesh Movva, RegenOrthoSport is a medical center specializing in non-surgical orthopaedics, regenerative medicine and sports performance rehabilitation, with clinics across India and the United States.

RegenOrthoSport works with athletes, active individuals and patients with joint, spine and musculoskeletal conditions, focusing on treatment approaches designed to support recovery, mobility and natural joint preservation where medically appropriate.

Website: RegenOrthoSport

Tiger Shroff x Venkatesh Movva Full Video Podcast Link To Embed : https://youtu.be/sq9TIY48K1g

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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