TigerMonk Emerges: A Dynamic Rebranding for the Future of Media & Marketing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: The Twelth Fail Studios announced its rebranding to TigerMonk Private Limited, marking a significant milestone in its evolution. The new identity better represents the company's expanded capabilities and future ambitions as it continues to revolutionize the creative industry.

Founded in 2010 by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, the company has been consistently producing high quality audio visual content, earning its place amongst India's premier media production houses. Apart from film production, it also excelled in ideating and producing corporate films, engaging brand films and television commercials for various large and mid-corporates. In its 15 years of existence, the company has worked with leading brands across diverse sectors including finance, infrastructure, FMCG, IT, engineering, automobile, entertainment, and renewable energy. Till date it has successfully completed over 500 projects in multiple languages and locations across India, UAE and USA. It has successfully integrated modern movie techniques into corporate productions to create more impact.

Speaking on the rebranding, Aditya Rathi, Managing Director, said, "TigerMonk represents more than just a new name--it signifies the evolution of our vision. Over the past 15 years, we've built a legacy of bold creativity and strategic precision, and under this new identity, we aim to elevate our impact even further. I am confident that, this transformation will pave the way for an exciting future for our team and stakeholders."

At the heart of this transformation is TigerMonk's mantra: "Bold Vision, Timeless Wisdom." This ethos fuels its commitment to innovation-driven storytelling, ensuring creative solutions that disrupt the industry while amplifying brand influence and deeper connections with audiences.

Rebranding to TigerMonk reflects the company's growing market focus and expansion into new creative frontiers aligned with its future growth ambitions and strategic vision. With a renewed identity, TigerMonk blends fearless creativity with timeless wisdom, emerging as a 360-degree powerhouse in media, marketing, and creative solutions enabling brands to achieve maximum visibility and engagement in an ever-evolving media landscape.

Backed by a leadership team with over 50 years of combined industry experience, TigerMonk builds on its legacy with an expanded portfolio, integrating high-end film and audio-visual production, photography, digital marketing, talent management, and experiential event services.

