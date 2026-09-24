DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tighter insurance commission norms may pose slight earnings risk for banks: Jefferies

Tighter insurance commission norms may pose slight earnings risk for banks: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:27 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Proposed tighter caps on insurance commissions could pose a slight earnings risk for banks, particularly through bancassurance fees from credit-protection products, as the insurance regulator seeks to recalibrate distribution costs and commission structures from FY28, Jefferies said in a research report.

“Insurance regulator proposes to tighten caps on insurance commissions from FY28,” Jefferies said, adding that the proposed rules would be applicable prospectively and that the regulator has sought public opinion on the draft norms over the next month. The brokerage said the changes would be “tad negative” for banks’ bancassurance fees, especially credit-protection premiums, which are largely single-premium products carrying relatively high commissions.

Advertisement

The comments come after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed an overhaul of the insurance distribution framework, including lower expense limits, revamped commission structures and stronger safeguards against mis-selling.

Advertisement

IRDAI has proposed replacing the existing distribution architecture with three broad categories -- Insurance Distribution Entities, Insurance Distribution Persons and Market Infrastructure Institutions -- under a framework guided by the principle of “same structure, same functions, same norms”.

A key proposal is to reduce insurers’ Expense of Management (EoM) limits. For life insurers, the EoM ceiling would be set at 15 per cent of Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) within two years and 12.5 per cent within five years. For general insurers, the limit would progressively decline from 30 per cent of Gross Written Premium to 20 per cent of domestic GDPI over five years.

Advertisement

The regulator has also proposed recalibrating commissions based on factors such as business segment, line of business, distribution channel, product complexity and the effort involved in selling and servicing policies.

For banks and NBFCs, the proposals include tighter safeguards against incentives linked to volumes or rewards for employees selling insurance, alongside measures to bring direct and indirect remuneration within the regulatory definition of commission.

Jefferies’ assessment suggests that the commission changes could affect banks’ fee income from bancassurance, with the impact more pronounced in credit-protection products because of their high upfront commission structures.

IRDAI has invited comments from stakeholders and the public on the consultation paper by October 25, 2026. The proposed commission changes would apply prospectively, limiting the immediate impact on existing business. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts