India PR Distribution

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Tilari Estate, which markets agricultural land in Sindhudurg on behalf of local farmer landowners, today announced an arrangement under which buyers of its agricultural land can separately engage Heartwood Plantations, an independent plantation services provider, for sandalwood plantation services.

Agricultural land in the Konkan is suited to crops such as white sandalwood, but many landowners who live in cities lack the time or agronomic knowledge to prepare, plant and maintain their land. Under this arrangement, a buyer purchases an identified parcel of land from the landowner through Tilari Estate and, if they choose, enters into a separate services agreement with Heartwood Plantations for land preparation, planting, irrigation and maintenance at an agreed service fee. The two transactions are independent of each other, and the landowner remains the owner of the land and everything grown on it. Buyers of agricultural land have frequently explored a reliable partner to help put their land under cultivation. Heartwood brings agronomic expertise in sandalwood that most city-based landowners do not have. “Sandalwood is a long-cycle crop that rewards careful cultivation. Our role is to do that work for landowners who want it done well using the latest tech,” said Dr. Kavitha Mishra, India’s foremost expert on Sandalwood Plantations and Integrated Farming Specialist at Heartwood Plantations.

About the land

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Tilari Estate markets agricultural parcels in Dodamarg taluka, Sindhudurg, on behalf of the farmer families who own them. Each parcel is a specific, surveyed plot of land, sold with its 7/12 extract and title documents, and transferred directly from the landowner to the buyer by registered sale deed. Buyers are encouraged to inspect the land before purchase. Parcels are available from a quarter acre upwards.

Why Sindhudurg

Sindhudurg sits on the Maharashtra Goa border, about 45 minutes from Mopa airport, with the Mumbai Goa highway and the coastal road improving access. The district has a long tradition of horticulture, and its laterite soils, rainfall and climate are regarded as suitable for sandalwood when combined with appropriate host plants, irrigation and care. Suitability varies by parcel and depends on soil, water availability and cultivation practice.

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About the plantation services

Heartwood Plantations assists landowners with sandalwood cultivation on their own land. Its services cover soil preparation, selection of planting material and host plants, planting, drip irrigation, protection and ongoing maintenance, with periodic field reports to the landowner. The scope, service fee and term are set out in a services agreement between Heartwood and each landowner. Landowners are free to engage Heartwood, another service provider, or to cultivate the land themselves.

About Tilari Estate Tilari Estate markets agricultural land in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on behalf of local farmer landowners. It offers specific, documented parcels and facilitates the transfer of title from landowner to buyer.

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About Heartwood Plantations Heartwood Plantations is an independent provider of agricultural and plantation services, specialising in white sandalwood cultivation, which landowners may engage under a separate services agreement.

Media Contact

https://tilariestate.com/

Pooja Chauhan

9953146713

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