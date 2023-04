ANI

Mumbai, April 18

An Apple fan named Sajid Moinuddin brought his 1984 Macintosh SE PC at the opening of Apple’s first store in Mumbai. He was very excited about Tim Cook’s visit to Mumbai and waited outside the store since 6 am.

Sajid was thrilled as he got his old PC signed by Tim Cook himself. He said that even Tim Cook could not believe that he had this old model with him.