Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO in September; John Ternus named successor

Apple Inc on Monday announced that Tim Cook will become executive chairman of the company’s board of directors and John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next CEO from September 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Cook will continue in his role as CEO through the summer as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition. As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world, according to the press release issued by Apple.

Advertisement

The transition, which was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, follows a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.

Advertisement

Cook said it has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” said Cook.

Advertisement

Cook joined Apple in 1998. He became CEO in 2011 and has overseen the introduction of numerous products and services, including new categories like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, and services ranging from iCloud and Apple Pay to Apple TV and Apple Music. He was also instrumental in expanding existing product lines.

Under Cook’s leadership Apple has grown from a market capitalisation of approximately $350 billion to $4 trillion, representing a more than 1,000 per cent increase, and yearly revenue has nearly quadrupled, from $108 billion in fiscal year 2011 to more than $416 billion in fiscal year 2025. The company has expanded its global footprint substantially, particularly in emerging markets; it is now in more than 200 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, Ternus said, “having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come.”