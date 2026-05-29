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Home / Business / Tim Hortons® India Introduces All-New Refreshing Matcha Coolers

Tim Hortons® India Introduces All-New Refreshing Matcha Coolers

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ANI
Updated At : 11:56 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 29: Tim Hortons® India has announced the launch of its all-new Matcha Coolers Range, now available at Tim Hortons cafes nationwide as a limited-time summer offering. Crafted for the season, the new range brings together fizzy, fruity, and chilled flavours with the refreshing goodness of ceremonial grade matcha, delivering a bold and elevated beverage experience for today's young consumers.

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Tapping into matcha's meteoric rise as Gen Z and millennials' obsession of the moment, the range serves up vibrant, fruit-forward flavours crafted to own the summer season -- and your social media feed. The range includes Strawberry Ginger Matcha Cooler, Ripe strawberry meets bold, fiery ginger in a matcha blend that's equal parts sweet, tart, and totally refreshing. Grapefruit Matcha Cooler, a crisp fusion of refreshing grapefruit and premium matcha, made to brighten your summer days. Mango Yuzu Matcha Cooler, a refreshing blend of earthy matcha, sweet mango, and zesty yuzu crafted for a bold summer sip. Peach n Lime Matcha Cooler, refreshing matcha blended with juicy peach and bright citrus flavours for the perfect summer cooler.

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Commenting on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, Matcha has transcended being just a beverage -- it's become a cultural statement for a new generation of cafe-goers. At Tim Hortons India, we saw an opportunity to take that energy and pair it with the bold, fruit-forward flavours that define summer. The Matcha Coolers Range is our way of showing up where our guests are -- at the intersection of taste, trend, and experience."

The Matcha Coolers Range will be available for a limited period at Tim Hortons India cafes nationwide. Guests may also place orders through Swiggy and Zomato to enjoy the refreshing summer range wherever they are.

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About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

Website: Tim Hortons | Home

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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