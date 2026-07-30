DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Time-and-materials outsourcing model losing relevance in AI era: 8090 CEO Chamath Palihapitiya

Time-and-materials outsourcing model losing relevance in AI era: 8090 CEO Chamath Palihapitiya

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:43 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The traditional time-and-materials outsourcing model is becoming less relevant as enterprises increasingly shift technology spending towards artificial intelligence solutions they can directly control, according to 8090 Co-founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Palihapitiya said the shift is reflected in Infosys' recent decision to lower its revenue forecast, arguing that enterprises are moving budgets away from outsourced engineering hours and towards AI-driven software development.

Advertisement

"Infosys cut its revenue forecast this week. The reason it gave is that enterprises are moving their budgets out of outsourced hours and into AI they can control," Palihapitiya said.

Advertisement

He said the outsourcing model has traditionally been built around billing clients by the hour, a model that benefits when software development remains manual and time-intensive.

"The outsourcing model was built on billing by the hour, which only grows when the work stays slow and manual. So when businesses can, instead, build something in weeks/months and watch exactly what it does, the business model of time and materials stops making sense," he said.

Advertisement

Palihapitiya added that large regulated enterprises with stringent quality and precision requirements are increasingly adopting AI-led software development to modernise legacy systems.

"Large regulated enterprises that have high demands on precision and quality are using 8090's team and our Software Factory to help rewrite years of old code and eliminate billions of dollars of sunk cost with it," he said.

Last month, AI-native software company 8090 announced it had raised USD 135 million in a Series A funding round led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from WNDR, Craft Ventures, The Production Board, LAUNCH and several angel investors.

8090's flagship product, Software Factory, is an AI-native software development platform designed for enterprise customers.

The platform brings together engineers and AI agents in a single environment to design, build, modernise and maintain enterprise software while providing visibility, governance and auditability across the entire software development lifecycle.

The company says it primarily serves highly regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and government. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts