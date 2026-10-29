Time to Shine: Watches to Elevate Your Festive Wardrobe

This festive season, choose from elegant rose-gold finishes and timeless metallics to bold, sporty designs, the right watch can elevate an outfit from understated to occasion-ready. Whether you’re dressing for intimate gatherings, festive soirées or statement-making celebrations, these timepieces bring together style, personality and versatility to complement every festive look.

Here are some of the watches to choose from:

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Kenneth Cole

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A sleek, feminine timepiece that brings a subtle touch of polish to everyday dressing. This Kenneth Cole watch features a rose gold dial with a matching stainless-steel strap, giving it a clean, elegant look that works just as well with workwear as it does with evening outfits. Simple, versatile and easy to style, it is the kind of watch you can wear every day without it feeling too dressy.

Shop here: Kenneth Cole

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Price: 7499 onwards

Tommy Hilfiger – Hampton

An all-black look has a way of making a statement without saying too much. This season, monochrome dressing gets a stylish upgrade with accessories that bring personality to the simplest of outfits. Tapping into this understated yet confident approach to menswear, Tommy Hilfiger introduces the new Hampton 42mm Black IP Watch, part of its Fall/Winter 2026 men’s watch collection, with brand ambassador Vedang Raina bringing the label’s contemporary aesthetic to life.

Shop here: Tommy Hilfiger - Hampton Watch

Price: 19,435

Roamer - Roamer Pro Diver 200

Make a statement with the Roamer Pro Diver 200, a timepiece that brings a bold pop of yellow to contemporary men’s style. Featuring a striking yellow dial, sleek silver stainless-steel bracelet and a 43 mm stainless-steel case, it balances sporty appeal with everyday versatility. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal adds durability, while Swiss heritage and precise quartz movement bring together style and functionality. Available at Helios – The Watch Store, an authorised Roamer retail partner under the Titan Company network.

Shop - Roamer

Price - 39,200

Ducati -

The Ducati SUPERMOTOS watch brings a bold, motorsport-inspired edge to everyday style. Featuring a black dial, a sleek black stainless-steel bracelet and a round 42 mm case, it makes a strong statement with its all-black aesthetic. Powered by a VD53 quartz movement and protected by mineral glass, the watch combines sporty design with everyday functionality. With 50-metre water resistance and a 24-month warranty, it reflects Ducati’s Italian design heritage and performance-led spirit. Available at Helios – The Watch Store, an authorised retail partner for Ducati under Titan Company.

Shop - Ducati

Price – 17,779

Police – Extreme Rebel Collection

Bold, sporty and unapologetically contemporary, the Police EXTREME REBEL watch is designed for the man who likes his accessories to make a statement. The striking black dial is offset by a black-and-green silicone strap, bringing a dynamic edge to its robust stainless-steel case. With its oversized silhouette and confident styling, the watch pairs effortlessly with casual looks, athleisure and off-duty ensembles. A statement-making everyday companion, it brings together urban attitude and practical functionality.

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Price – 31,999

Aigner – Allesandria Collection

A statement in contemporary elegance, the Aigner ALESSANDRIA watch brings a distinctive edge to everyday accessorising. Its unconventional asymmetrical case adds a sculptural appeal, complemented by a luminous mother-of-pearl dial that catches the light beautifully. The bicolour stainless-steel bracelet lends a sophisticated contrast, making it an effortless companion to both polished daywear and evening ensembles. Blending distinctive design with timeless femininity, this watch is a versatile addition to a modern wardrobe.

Shop - Aigner

Price – 62,000

Cerruti 1881 – Norcia

A timeless accessory for the woman who appreciates understated elegance, the Cerruti 1881 NORCIA watch brings a refined touch to everyday dressing. Its oval stainless-steel case and silver-toned dial create a sleek, sophisticated aesthetic, while the matching silver bracelet lends a seamless finish. Delicate yet distinctive, the watch transitions effortlessly from daytime engagements to evening occasions, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Powered by a quartz movement and protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, it combines everyday functionality with enduring style.

Shop – Cerruti 1881

Price – 26,500

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