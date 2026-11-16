'Time Travel' comes to health insurance: Star Health launches Young Star NEO for young India

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) announced the launch of Young Star NEO, a health insurance proposition designed around young professionals, couples and growing families. Its central feature, 'Time Travel', extends an industry first premium-age advantage of buying this insurance cover early. The proposition also brings outpatient care, mental wellbeing, fitness access and wellness rewards into a cover designed to remain relevant as customers move from their first job to marriage and family life.

The proposition connects the decision to buy insurance at a young age with needs that extend beyond hospitalisation: consulting a doctor, accessing mental wellness support, staying active and adding a spouse later. Available for individuals aged 18 to 40 years, Young Star NEO offers sum insured options from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore, including an Unlimited Sum Insured option, and policy terms of one, two or three years.

Industry-First 'Time Travel' premium protection

In Young Star NEO Time Travel – an industry-first feature - enables the customer's renewal premium to remain constant (until a claim is made). And after a claim, the renewal premium is calculated at Entry Age + 1 year, instead of the customer's actual age at renewal, subject to applicable terms. Most age-lock features stop at the first claim. Time Travel feature starts where they end.

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Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anand Roy, MD and CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company said:

"Life keeps moving forward, but the age used to calculate your premium doesn't always have to. You don't need a time machine — just health insurance that recognises the value of starting early. With Young Star NEO's Time Travel feature, someone who joins at 24 can have their renewal premium calculated using age 25, even as they grow older — from 25 to 35 to 45 — subject to policy terms. That is what we mean by rewinding your premium age. We want buying health insurance early to be the key focus as your life changes.

Your first policy should be about more than a hospital stay you may need one day. It should also help you connect with a doctor, look after your mental wellbeing and stay active—and recognise that you may want to add a spouse later. As a pioneer in standalone health insurance, we are bringing these needs together through Time Travel, Future Shield and Star THRIVE. We want to make cover more relevant to people at different life stages, encourage more young people to start early and help widen health insurance penetration."

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From the first policy to a growing family

For customers buying cover before marriage, Future Shield enables completed waiting periods to be passed on to a spouse added to the policy later, preserving the advantages of an early start.

Everyday care is supported through Star OPD Premier, which covers specified OPD expenses up to 5X the policy premium, capped at ₹1 lakh. These include in-clinic consultations, prescribed lab tests and medicines, dental care, vision care and accidental OPD coverage, subject to applicable terms.

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The focus on younger customers also extends to mental wellbeing and staying active. E-Connect, nutritionist and psychologist consultations, mental wellness support and stress-management programmes sit alongside Stay Fit access to select gyms and fitness studios for up to three sessions a week.

These benefits accompany protection for hospitalisation, day-care and modern treatments, AYUSH, home care, domiciliary hospitalisation and ambulance services, with unlimited automatic restoration up to 100% of the sum insured. Longer-term support includes Sum Insured Multiplier, Health Booster, cumulative bonus, second medical opinions, premium waiver and AI-powered face scan with unlimited tele-consultations, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Introducing 'Star THRIVE': Rewarding Everyday Health and Wellbeing

Star THRIVE is Star Health's health and wellness rewards programme, available with Young Star NEO through the Star Health Customer App . It combines rewards for healthy habits with access to mental wellbeing support and guided health coaching, including stress management, women's health and Condition Management Programs (CMP) for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular health and obesity.

Policyholders can earn up to 18,000 THRIVE Coins per eligible insured person per policy year through Seamless Start (digital onboarding and ABHA linkage), Health Track Pro (preventive checks and health assessments) and Wellness Circle (daily activity and health improvement through condition management programmes).

Progress through Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium tiers brings up to ₹5,000 in Health Vouchers per eligible insured person for wellness partner brands. Coins have two redemption options: policyholders can redeem rewards against OPD and wellness services, up to 100% of the policy tenure's premium, @ 1 Coin = ₹1; or a reduction in renewal premiums @ 1 Coin = ₹0.20, subject to programme terms.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) is the market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 as India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to the needs such as cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and to specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8.7 lakh+ agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 17,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees.

Talk to Star helps customers plan hospitalisation with confidence through pre-admission guidance on policy coverage, network hospitals, the cashless process and required documents. Available in regional languages, the service helps customers and families prepare for admission with greater clarity. Call 7200 222 333 between 8 am and 8 pm for support before planned hospitalisation.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

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