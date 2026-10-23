Timefolk Offers Interview Practice, Languages and Newcomer Help From Local Experts

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: A language exam next month. A CV nobody has looked at in years. A pitch deck that needs one honest read before Friday. A first week in a new city, and no idea who to ask. Timefolk, which launched publicly on 26 September 2026, helps with all of them, in person.

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Timefolk is a marketplace for practical, in-person sessions with local Experts. A Client picks a skill, sees which Experts offer it nearby and schedules a session at a fixed session fee, in a public place. The result is something finished: a rehearsed interview, a corrected CV, a conversation that goes better than the last one, a checklist for a new city.

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What a Client can get help with

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The skills on Timefolk are deliberately practical, and they fall into a few clear groups.

For careers, there is interview practice, cabin crew interview preparation, CV review and pitch-deck feedback. For languages, there is language conversation and pronunciation, Business English and Arabic for daily life. For people arriving somewhere new, there is newcomer help. For the workplace, there are AI tools for work, with Experts who use them in their own jobs.

Each one starts with a skill, not a profile. Someone preparing for an interview might look for an Expert with hiring experience in their field. Someone who wants to sound more confident in meetings might schedule Business English practice. A newcomer might ask a local how the city actually works, and leave knowing where to start.

What a session looks like

A Client chooses a skill and sees which Experts offer it nearby. Each Expert's profile shows their profession, years of experience and an ID-verified seal, and Experts can share short skill videos, so the Client can see how they work before they schedule a session. The session fee is fixed and shown before the Client pays.

The Client then schedules and pays in the app. The Expert has 15 minutes to accept, and if they do not, the Client is refunded. Once it is accepted, the session takes place in a public place, always tied to a defined skill and a clear setting. It starts with a rotating QR code, and afterwards both people leave a review.

Every member, Client or Expert, completes a government ID and a liveness check, so a Client knows who they are working with. Sessions always take place in public places such as cafés, libraries and coworking spaces, never in a home, hotel room or vehicle. Timefolk is not a dating or matchmaking service.

The Experts

Experts offer sessions independently and in their own name. Timefolk provides the marketplace, identity verification, payments and platform tools. Experts set their own session fee within their city's range and keep 80% of it.

They are people who use their skills every working day: professionals who can run interview, CV or pitch-deck practice, fluent speakers who can help with conversation and pronunciation, and long-term residents who can help newcomers find their feet. Timefolk is building around these practitioners first, since Clients need useful sessions to schedule, and Clients can schedule sessions in a city once Experts are available there. A waitlist tells people when Experts arrive near them.

"Useful know-how often sits with people who use it every working day," said Sattya, Founder of Timefolk. "We built Timefolk so a Client can find the Expert who has done it before, see the session fee and the place in advance, and schedule a session."

How Timefolk was built

Timefolk began with two observations from Sattya. The first was that useful know-how often sits with practitioners who use it every working day. The second was that AI tools had changed what one founder could take on without a large team.

He built the platform himself, from the first concept to production, using AI tools. AI also supports parts of the company's day-to-day operations.

Where Timefolk is starting

The initial focus is Dubai and India. Timefolk is available through its website, an iOS app and an Android app, in eight languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Hindi, Portuguese, German and Mandarin Chinese. Payments work in 120 countries.

For more information and to download the app, visit Timefolk.

Instagram: @timefolkinc.

Mail ID: hello@timefolk.com.

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