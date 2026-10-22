Timefolk: Practical Skills, in Person, From Local Experts

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: The night before a job interview, most people do the same thing. They rehearse their answers alone, out loud, to an empty room, and hope the real thing goes better. Timefolk, live since 26 September 2026, offers another option: a practical session, in person, with a local Expert who works in the field.

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Timefolk is a marketplace for practical, in-person sessions with local Experts. A Client chooses a skill, sees which Experts offer it nearby and schedules a session at a fixed session fee, in a public place. The goal is simple. Clients should leave with something finished: an interview rehearsed, a CV fixed, a pitch deck read by someone who knows what to look for, a conversation held in a new language, or a checklist for a city they have only just arrived in.

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The gap Timefolk fills

The know-how people need often sits with practitioners, and there has been no simple way to reach them. Someone with an interview tomorrow has no one to rehearse with who has hired for the role. Someone new in a city faces paperwork, transport and local systems with no one to ask. Someone with a deck, a CV or a language to sort out wants one honest read from a person who does it every day.

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Starting with the skill

Most platforms ask people to browse profiles. Timefolk starts with the skill. The range is practical by design: interview practice, cabin crew interview preparation, language conversation and pronunciation, Business English, Arabic for daily life, CV review, pitch-deck feedback, newcomer help and AI tools for work.

Each one comes with a clear job to do. Someone preparing for an interview might look for an Expert with hiring experience in their field. A professional improving their Business English might schedule conversation and pronunciation practice. Someone who wants practical help using AI at work might choose an Expert who uses those tools in their own job. Someone who has just moved to Dubai might want newcomer help from someone who has already worked out how the city runs.

An idea built on two observations

Timefolk began with two observations from its founder, Sattya. The first was about where useful know-how sits. It often sits with practitioners who use it every working day. The second was about how companies can now be built. Sattya believed AI tools had changed what one founder could take on without starting with a large team.

A trip to London gave the idea its shape. Sattya was in a city he did not know. He needed practical help from someone who knew how the city's systems worked, and there was no simple way to find that person.

He built the solution himself. Timefolk says Sattya took the platform from the first concept to production using AI tools, and AI now supports parts of the company's day-to-day operations. It is part of how the marketplace was made.

"Useful know-how often sits with people who use it every working day, and they know how it is done," said Sattya, Founder of Timefolk. "Timefolk makes it easy to find them, see what they offer and schedule a session, with the session fee and the place clear from the start."

How a session works

Experts offer sessions independently and in their own name. Timefolk provides the marketplace, identity verification, payments and platform tools.

A Client starts by choosing a skill and an Expert. Each Expert's profile shows their profession, years of experience and an ID-verified seal, and Experts can share short skill videos so Clients can see how they work before they schedule a session. The Client then picks a public place, a time and a length, from 30 minutes to 6 hours. The session fee is fixed and shown before the Client pays.

The Client schedules and pays in the app, with Apple Pay, Google Pay or a saved card. The Expert has 15 minutes to confirm, and if they do not, the Client is refunded. The session starts with a rotating QR code, and afterwards both people leave a review. Experts set their own session fee within their city's range and keep 80% of it.

Trust is part of the structure. Every member, Client or Expert, completes a government ID and a liveness check. Sessions always take place in public places such as cafés, libraries and coworking spaces, never in a home, hotel room or vehicle. Only the two people in a session see its exact location. Every profile and review can be reported or blocked, and a person reviews each report. Timefolk is not a dating or matchmaking service.

Where Timefolk is starting

The initial focus is Dubai and India. Timefolk opens Experts first in each city, then Clients, since Clients need useful sessions to schedule. Timefolk is therefore building around professionals and practitioners who offer skills people actively want help with, and a waitlist tells people when Experts arrive near them.

Timefolk runs on iPhone, iPad, Android and the web, in eight languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Hindi, Portuguese, German and Mandarin Chinese. Inside the app, AI search, labelled SI in the app, lets a Client describe what they need in their own words and returns Experts who fit. Payments work in 120 countries.

"The idea was practical help with real skills, from people who use them every working day," Sattya said. "The app gives that idea structure. Now we want Clients to find the Expert who has done it before, and schedule a session."

For more information and to download the app, visit Timefolk.

Instagram: @timefolkinc.

Mail ID: hello@timefolk.com.

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