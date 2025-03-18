PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: Ayodhya, one of the most sacred and historically rich cities of India, is set to host the Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival on 21st and 22nd March 2025 at The Raj Sadan, the palace of Shri Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra ji, Maharaja of Ayodhya, who will serve as the host of the festival. Supported by UP Tourism, this two-day cultural confluence will bring together luminaries from the fields of literature, music, poetry, dance, and spirituality to honour the city's enduring traditions.

Conceptualized and led by Festival Co-Directors, Yatindra Mishra and Minhal Hasan, the festival aims to highlight Ayodhya's living heritage, offering a rare opportunity to experience the city beyond its religious significance--through its art, handicrafts, culinary traditions, and intellectual discourses. Timeless Ayodhya is more than a literary and arts festival--it is a journey into the heart of the city's heritage, offering an immersive cultural experience that blends its spiritual essence with artistic expression. The festival also has EaseMyTrip as its Darshan Partner, Hassle Bae as its Digital Communication Partner, and Aadyam Handwoven as its Textile Partner.

A Festival of Art, Ideas, and Spirituality

Steeped in mythology and history, Ayodhya is more than just a sacred destination--it is a beacon of India's cultural heritage. The festival's setting, The Raj Sadan, provides the perfect backdrop for a celebration that pays homage to the city's age-old rituals, devotional music, classical dance, and storytelling traditions.

Through soul-stirring performances, engaging panel discussions, and immersive storytelling, the festival will explore themes such as poetry, spirituality, Bharatiya traditions, India's tangible and intangible heritage, and the legacy of Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Sessions will delve into the profound influence of Ayodhya on literature, philosophy, and the performing arts, ensuring an experience that is both intellectual and deeply emotive.

A Distinguished Lineup of Thinkers and Performers

The festival will bring together an extraordinary lineup of poets, authors, historians, musicians, and artists, all contributing to a dialogue that honors Ayodhya's enduring cultural vibrancy.

Among the notable voices participating are poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, historian Vikram Sampath, filmmaker and scholar Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and classical dancer Manjari Chaturvedi. The festival will also feature celebrated folk musician Malini Awasthi, classical singer Vidya Shah, and esteemed poet Vijayrajamallika.

Adding to the festival's intellectual and literary discourse are speakers such as Aditi Maheshwari Goyal, Anant Vijay, Arun Maheshwari, Pragya Tiwari, Richa Anirudh, Bhupendra Yadav, and Ashutosh Shukla. Renowned folk artist Anwar Khan Manganiyar and culinary expert Pankaj Bhadouria will highlight the depth of Ayodhya's cultural and gastronomic traditions.

The festival will also feature a powerful assembly of poets and writers, including Ammber Pandey, Amy Singh, Anjum Sharma, Jai Prakash Pandey, Devanshi Seth, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, and Girish Pati Tripathi, each bringing unique perspectives to the festival's literary landscape. There will also be voices from the world of design and craftsmanship, including Manish Saksena, who will share insights into the artistic evolution of India's textile heritage, reflecting Ayodhya's historic role in craftsmanship.

An Immersive Cultural Experience

Beyond its sessions and performances, Timeless Ayodhya is designed to be an immersive experience, offering visitors a chance to witness the city's vibrant traditions firsthand.

- A curated Craft Bazaar, featuring artisans from across India, will showcase the region's rich craftsmanship, bringing together textiles, handlooms, pottery, and traditional handicrafts unique to Ayodhya and beyond.

- A festival bookstore will offer a carefully curated selection of literature, poetry, and spiritual texts, allowing visitors to take home a piece of Ayodhya's literary heritage.

- Aarti, chants, and devotional music performances under the open sky will transform the festival into a sensory journey, allowing guests to connect with the spiritual essence of the city.

- With carefully curated hospitality, cuisine, and cultural showcases, the two-day event promises a regal and deeply meaningful experience in one of India's most historically significant cities.

Shri Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra ji, Host of the Festival comments on the association, "Ayodhya has always been a beacon of devotion, art, and storytelling, where traditions have been nurtured for centuries. Hosting the Timeless Ayodhya Festival at The Raj Sadan is both an honor and a responsibility--to create a space where the city's artistic and intellectual heritage is not only celebrated but also carried forward for future generations. This festival is not just an event at Raj Sadan; it is a celebration by and for the people of Ayodhya-- a shared festivity devoted to glorifying the city's timeless heritage. It is a confluence of thought, creativity, and tradition, offering a rare glimpse into the soul of Ayodhya. Through its performances, discussions, and artistic expressions, we invite everyone to immerse themselves in the city's living heritage and experience its timeless grandeur in a setting that echoes its spiritual and historical depth."

Speaking about the significance of Ayodhya and the festival's first edition, Shri Yatindra Mishra, Co-Director of the festival says, "As the Festival Co-Director, it is my great privilege to invite you to experience Ayodhya's eternal spirit--a confluence of devotion, discourse, literature, art, music, storytelling and culture, all under one roof. This sacred city, steeped in centuries of spiritual and cultural brilliance, has long been a beacon of creativity and spiritual thought. Through this festival, we aspire to revive age-old traditions, offering a vibrant planorm not only for legendary artists but also for the unseen yet powerful voices working behind the scenes--voices that are deeply rooted in the sacred soil of Ayodhya. We are privileged to welcome esteemed artists, writers, scholars and folk artists from across India, all coming together to celebrate Ayodhya's living heritage--a magnificent tapestry of creativity, wisdom, and inspiration."

Adding to this , Minhal Hasan, Co-Director of the Festival says "The Timeless Ayodhya Festival is designed as an immersive cultural experience that seamlessly blends literature, music, art, and heritage. Every element, from the curated sessions and performances to the setting at The Raj Sadan, has been thoughtfully crafted to showcase Ayodhya's rich traditions in an engaging and meaningful way. Our goal is to create an atmosphere where artists, thinkers, and audiences can come together to celebrate the city's enduring cultural vibrancy while experiencing its heritage in a truly unique and interactive manner."

The Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival is a rare opportunity to witness Ayodhya's living traditions, where the city's sacred chants merge with poetry, music, and artistic expression. It is an invitation to rediscover the grandeur of this historic, cultural, and spiritual epicenter through an unparalleled cultural immersion. Join us for an unforgettable celebration journey into Ayodhya's timeless spirit.

Event Details

- Festival: Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival

- Dates: 21-22 March 2025

- Venue: The Raj Sadan, Ayodhya

- Festival Co-Directors: Shri Yatindra Mishra & Minhal Hasan

- Supported by: UP Tourism

- Darshan Partner: EaseMyTrip

- Digital Communication Partner : Hassle Bae

- Textile Partner : Aadyam Handwoven

