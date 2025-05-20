DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Times of India Unveils Inaugural Power Creator Awards: Honouring India's Digital Trailblazers

Times of India Unveils Inaugural Power Creator Awards: Honouring India's Digital Trailblazers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: India's biggest content creator awards of the year are here! Make way for the inaugural edition of Times of India's Power Creator Awards, a prestigious initiative dedicated to honouring India's most influential, impactful and inspiring digital creators who are redefining the digital landscape.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:24 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: India's biggest content creator awards of the year are here! Make way for the inaugural edition of Times of India's Power Creator Awards, a prestigious initiative dedicated to honouring India's most influential, impactful and inspiring digital creators who are redefining the digital landscape.

In an era where digital creators increasingly shape culture, trends, and public discourse, the Power Creator Awards will spotlight visionaries who have captivated audiences and built thriving online communities through their creativity and innovation.

Advertisement

"With these Awards, we aim to celebrate the creativity, passion and impact of India's vibrant creator ecosystem," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times Internet. "These individuals are not just entertaining audiences, but also shaping culture and driving real change. Power Creator Awards will honor some of the most creative and powerful voices that have redefined digital content creation."

Reflecting India's rich linguistic and cultural diversity, the Power Creator Awards features more than 30 nomination categories spanning the country's digital content spectrum. The awards will recognize excellence across various domains including Gen Z creators, food enthusiasts, fashion influencers, beauty experts, fitness coaches, educators, dancers, and technology innovators.

Advertisement

Winners will be selected in two tracks:

Jury Choice Awards: An esteemed panel featuring industry leaders including Malini Agarwal, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Maheep Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee will evaluate nominees based on creativity, originality, and audience engagement.

Popular Choice Awards: Audience voting will determine winners in these categories, giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite digital creators.

By recognizing creators who entertain, inform, and inspire millions of Indians daily, the Power Creator Awards aims to both celebrate current excellence and foster the next generation of digital pioneers.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Mumbai on June 7, 2025.

For complete information about nominations, voting procedures, and award categories, visit: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/powercreatorawards

About Power Creator Awards

The Power Creator Awards shine a spotlight on India's most influential digital creators, celebrating their creativity, originality, and cultural impact. From viral trendsetters to inspiring voices, these awards honor content that does more than just capture attention--it adds lasting value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper