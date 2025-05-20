PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: India's biggest content creator awards of the year are here! Make way for the inaugural edition of Times of India's Power Creator Awards, a prestigious initiative dedicated to honouring India's most influential, impactful and inspiring digital creators who are redefining the digital landscape.

In an era where digital creators increasingly shape culture, trends, and public discourse, the Power Creator Awards will spotlight visionaries who have captivated audiences and built thriving online communities through their creativity and innovation.

Advertisement

"With these Awards, we aim to celebrate the creativity, passion and impact of India's vibrant creator ecosystem," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times Internet. "These individuals are not just entertaining audiences, but also shaping culture and driving real change. Power Creator Awards will honor some of the most creative and powerful voices that have redefined digital content creation."

Reflecting India's rich linguistic and cultural diversity, the Power Creator Awards features more than 30 nomination categories spanning the country's digital content spectrum. The awards will recognize excellence across various domains including Gen Z creators, food enthusiasts, fashion influencers, beauty experts, fitness coaches, educators, dancers, and technology innovators.

Advertisement

Winners will be selected in two tracks:

Jury Choice Awards: An esteemed panel featuring industry leaders including Malini Agarwal, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Maheep Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee will evaluate nominees based on creativity, originality, and audience engagement.

Popular Choice Awards: Audience voting will determine winners in these categories, giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite digital creators.

By recognizing creators who entertain, inform, and inspire millions of Indians daily, the Power Creator Awards aims to both celebrate current excellence and foster the next generation of digital pioneers.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Mumbai on June 7, 2025.

For complete information about nominations, voting procedures, and award categories, visit: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/powercreatorawards

About Power Creator Awards

The Power Creator Awards shine a spotlight on India's most influential digital creators, celebrating their creativity, originality, and cultural impact. From viral trendsetters to inspiring voices, these awards honor content that does more than just capture attention--it adds lasting value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)