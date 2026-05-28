Timex Group India Delivers 3x Growth In 4 Years, Hits INR 800 Cr Revenue; FY 25-26 Defining Year Of Its Growth Journey

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], May 28: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, closes FY25-26 on a strong note, marking a defining moment in its transformation journey. The company scaled revenue from INR 265 crore to INR 800 crore, delivering a robust 32% CAGR over FY22-FY26, marking FY26 a milestone year in the company's growth journey driven by momentum across brands, sharper portfolio premiumisation, product innovation, and channel efficiency.

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The company's FY25-26 Performance Highlights:

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- Total Revenue of INR 800 Crores for FY25-26 with 48% growth over last year, reflecting strong business momentum and a significant transformation in the company's growth trajectory over the last four years.

- EBITDA stood at INR 116 Cr versus INR 49.7 Cr in the same period last year, delivering a strong year-on-year jump and underlining the company's continued focus on profitable growth. 134% jump vs last year and from INR 8.73 Cr in FY21-22 to 116 Cr in FY25-26, 91.2% CAGR.

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- EBIDTA margin scaled to 14.5%, from 9.2% of last year.

- Profitability: Profit Before Tax (PBT) was INR 107.4 crores with a staggering 151% jump versus the previous year, while PBT margin improved to 13.4%.

Brands:

- Timex, the core brand, had a substantial 62% rise versus last year with continued focus on design-led innovation, robust consumer demand, strategic channel development, manufacturing scale-up, and strengthening consumer relevance across lifestyle and fashion ecosystems.

- Guess reports a growth of 51%, emerging as the second leading non-luxury fashion watch brand in the market.

- Versace delivered a strong 48% growth versus last year, signifying consistent growing traction in the luxury segments.

Channel:

- The E-commerce channel recorded another exceptional year of 90% growth over last year.

- Robust 32% growth in the trade channel over the last year.

- High double-digit growth represents consistent performance across all other channels.

The company continued to witness strong traction for bridge-to-luxury watches with Automatic watches, elevated collaborations, and design-led product categories, reflecting evolving consumer preferences towards higher value and lifestyle-driven timepieces.

Reflecting on the success journey, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, shared, "FY25-26 has been a landmark phase for Timex Group India. Over the last four years, we haven't just grown, we've fundamentally reshaped the business. We are witnessing strong traction across the fashion and luxury watch segments, driven by rising consumer aspiration and demand across markets. As we move forward, our focus is clear: aggressively expanding our portfolio, sharpening our brand mix, scaling manufacturing capabilities, and building deeper consumer relevance through design, innovation, and cultural connect. The objective is not just faster growth, but sustainable, high-quality progress that strengthens Timex's position in the quickly evolving Indian watch market."

Quarterly Performance - Q4 FY25-26

- Total Revenue of INR 236 Cr reported a 73% jump over the previous year.

- EBITDA of INR 40.4 crores, recorded a 167% jump versus the same quarter last year.

- EBITDA Margin at 17.1% Vs 11.1%.

- PBT grew to INR 38.1 Cr., marking 191% jump versus the previous year, reflecting strong improvement.

Quarterly Channel Performance

- E-commerce continued its strong upward trajectory with 158% growth versus last year, supported by its presence across leading marketplaces and quick commerce platforms.

- Trade channel maintained consistent growth of 52 %, reflecting sustained retailer confidence and healthy consumer demand.

- The retail channel delivered an impressive 112% year-on-year increase.

- Other channels continued to witness a high double-digit rise during the year.

Brand Performance

- Timex continues charting high growth with 89% growth versus the previous year.

- Guess emerged as a key growth driver for the company with 108% growth vs. the previous year.

- Versace reported an exceptional expansion of 100% during the period.

- Other brands across the portfolio recorded high double-digit growth.

Key Business Highlights

TGIL continues to sharpen its portfolio to address diverse consumer segments and buying occasions, leveraging a strong mix of global brands. The successful launch of Aston Martin Watches and strong traction in Guess underscore rising demand for fashion, design-led offerings, while adjacent categories such as Ring Watches and Guess Jewellery are expanding the brand's lifestyle play.

The core brand, Timex, continues to innovate by franchise expansion with Vector and Signio, alongside established global collections like Waterbury, Marlin, and Q Timex, enabling the brand to win across price points, consumer cohorts, and occasions, from everyday wear to fashion statements. This is further amplified through high-impact collaborations, including Harry Potter, Superman, MM6, The James Brand, and Wednesday, strengthening cultural relevance and consumer engagement. The brand also deepened its growing presence within contemporary fashion and culture through platforms such as India Beach Fashion Week, Mysore Fashion Week, and ELLE India.

TGIL is driving growth through a focused multichannel strategy, with presence across all major quick commerce platforms and targeted expansion in high-end regional department stores, thus reaching the relevant consumer segments. The emphasis remains on maximising productivity across existing channels, delivering higher efficiency.

This growth trajectory is backed by a strong 35-year Make in India legacy, with annual manufacturing capacity already scaled to 6 million units and a clear roadmap to further enhance it to 10 million units, positioning TGIL to support sustained growth, improve supply agility, and deliver at scale in line with rising market demand.

Looking Ahead

TGIL remains strongly positioned to capitalise on evolving consumer preferences shaped by rising aspirations, premiumisation, and growing affinity for global lifestyle brands. Building on its FY25-26 performance, the company is focused on the next phase of growth with profitable expansion across categories and markets.

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