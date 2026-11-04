Timex Group India Delivers its Record-Breaking Quarter with INR 359 Crore Revenue and Highest Ever Profit Before Tax

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 4: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), part of the US-headquartered Timex Group, delivered its biggest-ever quarter in Q2 FY 26-27. Strong growth across key brands and channels, improved retail productivity and sustained portfolio premiumization powered the milestone performance.

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Quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of INR 359 crore, up 47% year-on-year. Record EBITDA of INR 66 crore marked a 54% increase over the corresponding quarter last year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 57% year-on-year to a record INR 64 crore, underscoring the company’s strong profitability alongside revenue growth. Building on this momentum, the company strengthened its portfolio with new product introductions, deepened consumer engagement through strategic brand associations and collaborations, and expanded its distribution network across traditional trade, e-commerce, quick commerce and travel-retail.

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Channel Performance: Q2 FY26-27

* E-commerce reported aggressive growth of 75%, outperforming the company’s overall growth and reflecting continued traction across digital marketplaces.

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* Trade channel also delivered high growth of 34%, maintaining strong momentum despite a higher base. Enhanced productivity per store continued to support performance.

* Exclusive Retail channel registered strong growth of 48% supported by the expansion of retail store network

* All other channels recorded high double-digit growth, contributing to the company’s overall performance.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said, “Delivering our biggest-ever quarter is a significant milestone for Timex Group India and a reflection of the business we have built together. Our growth has been anchored in a clear focus on brand strength, portfolio premiumization, channel productivity, and disciplined execution. As an organization, we have worked towards building a stronger and more balanced business, with an emphasis on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. This milestone reflects the collective efforts of our teams and the consistency with which we have translated our business strategy into results.”

Brand Performance

* Timex, the flagship brand, delivered 67% year-on-year growth, supported by global collections and higher-value offerings that strengthened portfolio premiumization. Timex and its sub-brands together grew 65%, driven by deeper market penetration and growing consumer demand for analog watches.

* GUESS recorded 57% growth, supported by new collections, hero products and the launch of the brand ambassador Tamannaah Bhatia.

* Aston Martin gained momentum in its first year in India, expanding its presence to more than 100 points of sale. Other brands across the company’s fashion and premium watch portfolio benefited from targeted product launches and brand-specific initiatives.

Premiumization remained central to Timex Group India's growth strategy, with an increased focus on higher price brackets, global collections and franchise development. The launch of Timex Signio strengthened the company's franchise-building efforts, while new offerings under Timex Atelier supported the brand's premium positioning. GUESS continued to build its fashion-led portfolio through new collections and hero products, while Gc introduced a limited-edition 20th anniversary watch. Aston Martin continued to expand its retail footprint following its stellar India debut last year.

The company continued to expand its presence across e-commerce, quick commerce, traditional trade, and travel retail. Quick commerce initiatives focused on reaching new consumer segments and offering convenient last minute gifting options. The defense channel was strengthened through a new catalogue and collections, while the expansion of airport points of sale and duty-free locations supported the company’s travel retail presence. The addition of 4 retail doors across the country further strengthened its distribution network, alongside a continued focus on improving productivity per store.

The company continued to invest in brand visibility and consumer engagement through strategic partnerships spanning fashion, lifestyle and sport. Key initiatives included the landmark launch of Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador for GUESS Watches, Timex's title sponsorship of Delhi Times Fashion Week and its partnership with the APL Table Tennis League. These initiatives strengthened brand presence across relevant consumer audiences while supporting the company's broader marketing and portfolio development objectives.

Timex Group India and its leadership received accolades across brand building, retail and business leadership during the year. Accolades included Fashion Brand of the Year at the ET FAME Awards presented by ET Retail, Best Watch Brand 2026 at Myntra Tech Threads 2026 and Watch Brand of the Year at the JEWELX Global Business Awards 2026. The company was also recognised at the 10th ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards 2026, while Managing Director Deepak Chhabra received the Excellence in Business Transformation and Leadership honour at the Economic Times Industry Leaders 2026.

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