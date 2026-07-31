Timex Group India Reports Robust Q1 FY26-27 Performance with Strong Profitability and Sustained Growth

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 31: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, reports another strong quarter, delivering robust revenue growth while establishing higher profit margins, despite inflationary headwinds. The company's performance during Q1 reflects the strength of its premiumisation strategy, sharper portfolio play, enhanced channel productivity, and growing consumer traction across its brand portfolio.

Advertisement

Timex Group India witnessed strong momentum across its brands during the quarter. Brand Timex reinforced its leadership through globally acclaimed collaborations and the continued expansion of its key franchises, while growing demand for fashion and accessible luxury watches supported the success of Guess and Aston Martin. Strategic investments in brand building, consumer engagement, and channel expansion continues strengthening the company's market presence ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement

Quarterly Performance - Q1 FY26-27

- Total Revenue of INR 218 Crores, registering 30% uptick over the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting sustained growth momentum.

Advertisement

- EBITDA expanded to 16.3%, delivering INR 35.8 Crores with a significant increase of 63% over the same quarter last year, highlighting the company's continued focus on profit.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew to 15.4%, delivering INR 33.8 Crores, registering a substantial 70% year-on-year increase, demonstrating improved operational efficiencies and stronger business fundamentals.

Quarterly Channel Performance - Q1 FY26-27

- The E-commerce channel continued its upward trajectory, delivering exponential growth of 67%, supported by an expanding digital ecosystem.

- The Trade channel, the company's largest business channel, reported 51% growth, driven by higher productivity across retail doors and deeper market penetration.

- Quick Commerce continued to gain traction with rapid expansion of their dark stores, improving accessibility, and increasing contribution to overall business.

- Other channels maintained steady growth, reflecting balanced performance across the company's multichannel network.

Brand Performance

- Timex, the company's flagship brand, registered a robust 42% growth over the corresponding quarter last year, driven by increasing demand for its global franchises and higher-priced offerings.

- Guess emerged as a strong growth pillar during the quarter, delivering 74% growth, supported by successful new collection launches, and continued design innovation.

- Other brands in the portfolio maintained their growth trajectory through focused brand-building initiatives and delivered strong performances during the quarter.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said, "This quarter marks another strong step forward in Timex Group India's growth journey. Our focus on premiumisation, portfolio expansion, and sharper channel execution is driving stronger traction and improved profitability. We are seeing consistent momentum across fashion and luxury watch segments, led by rising aspiration, design-led innovation, and growing consumer preference across markets. As we move into the festive season, we remain focused on scaling with intent, investing in brand salience, and deepening presence across channels. With profitability growing faster than revenue, we are confident of building high-quality growth in India's evolving watch market."

Key Business Highlights

Backed by a robust innovation pipeline and disciplined execution, TGIL confidently continued writing its success story while creating long-term value for consumers, partners, and shareholders.

The Timex brand's established watchmaking legacy was further elevated by the expansion of the Timex Atelier with the new Chronograph Series, a flagship expression of modern luxury watchmaking that combines elevated craftsmanship with contemporary design. The collaboration-led product strategy remained a key differentiator, with launches like Todd Snyder, J crew, and Supergirl, leveraging pop culture, and design-led storytelling to enhance brand desirability.

Demand remained strong across the Group's key segments, with each portfolio playing a distinct role. The entry segment benefited from an increasing base of first-time watch buyers seeking accessible offerings, supporting the TMX portfolio. In the accessible luxury segment, growing affinity for fashion brands continued to reinforce the momentum of Guess, aided by new launches across watches and jewelry. Aston Martin also continued to build on the strong response to its India debut, with expanded retail presence, experiential activations, and curated launches driving greater engagement.

The company continued to invest behind its brands through integrated marketing campaigns, digital-first storytelling, influencer partnerships, and retail initiatives to strengthen consumer engagement ahead of the festive season and upcoming launches. During the quarter, Timex Group India Limited was awarded with the ET Edge Best Workplace - 2026 reaffirming its commitment to organisational excellence, and culture that is driving Timex Group India's transformation and growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)