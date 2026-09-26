TIMEX Presents India Beach Fashion Week Season 12: ‘The Sanctuary’ Set to Bring Fashion, Music and Destination Culture to Goa

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26: The countdown to the 12th season of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) officially began in Gurugram with its glamorous Curtain Raiser & Media Launch, led by Pallav Ojha, Founder & CEO, India Beach Fashion Week, and Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India.

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Held at Whisky Samba, Gurugram, the event brought together leading fashion designers, brands, models, lifestyle personalities, media and industry stakeholders ahead of IBFW Season 12, scheduled for 9 and 10 October 2026 at The Westin Goa, Anjuna.

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Presented by TIMEX, the upcoming season introduces “The Sanctuary”, an immersive celebration of fashion, music, design, travel, hospitality and destination culture inspired by the spirit of Goa.

Pallav Ojha Unveils the Vision Behind ‘The Sanctuary’

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Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, Pallav Ojha, Founder & CEO of India Beach Fashion Week, spoke about the evolution of IBFW and the vision behind its 12th season.

“IBFW was created to give resort fashion its own platform in India, and over the years that platform has grown into a fashion week and festival that people look forward to every year in Goa. The Sanctuary is about taking that experience to the next level. We want people to experience fashion differently, moving through different stages, sounds, designers and spaces while being part of the energy of Goa.”

He also welcomed designers, brands, artists, partners, visitors and fashion enthusiasts to be part of the upcoming Goa edition.

Deepak Chhabra Highlights TIMEX’s Fourth Consecutive Year with IBFW

Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, addressed the media at the Curtain Raiser and spoke about TIMEX’s continued association with India Beach Fashion Week.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of TIMEX’s association with IBFW, bringing together the worlds of watches, fashion, lifestyle and self-expression.

During the interaction, Deepak Chhabra highlighted how TIMEX will be integrated into the overall fashion experience at Season 12, with watches becoming an important part of the fashion narrative and personal styling.

TIMEX also spoke about its collaboration with Pallav Ojha, appreciating his ability to bring fresh and distinctive ideas to every edition of IBFW. The brand highlighted how Pallav consistently creates innovative ways to showcase TIMEX watches within the fashion environment and build a stronger connection between the watches and the overall fashion experience.

The association will see TIMEX integrated into the IBFW experience through watch styling, fashion presentations, designer collaborations, backstage content and creator-led storytelling.

Sweaty Betty Makes Its IBFW Debut

Season 12 also marks the first association of Sweaty Betty with India Beach Fashion Week, with the brand joining as the Official Activewear Partner.

Speaking about the partnership, Kamal Bhutani expressed his excitement about bringing Sweaty Betty to IBFW for the first time and being part of the upcoming fashion festival in Goa.

The collaboration brings together Sweaty Betty’s activewear and lifestyle proposition with IBFW’s focus on fashion, movement and destination culture. The partnership adds a contemporary activewear and lifestyle dimension to the overall IBFW experience, reflecting the growing connection between fashion, fitness and everyday lifestyle.

Through the association, Sweaty Betty will be part of the fashion week experience in Goa, connecting with fashion enthusiasts, creators, influencers, models and the wider IBFW community.

The partnership further strengthens the lifestyle and brand collaborations that form an integral part of “The Sanctuary”, creating a platform where fashion, movement, wellness and destination experiences come together.

Designer Felix Bendish Celebrates 20 Years in Fashion

The Curtain Raiser also featured designer Felix Bendish, who spoke about his 20-year journey in the fashion industry and his excitement about being part of IBFW Season 12.

He also showcased his model during the Curtain Raiser, giving attending media and guests a glimpse of the fashion presentation and talent that will be part of the upcoming event.

Leading Designers to Showcase at IBFW Season 12

The upcoming season will feature an exciting line-up of Indian designers and fashion talents, including Reynu Taandon, Ashwini Reddy, Sahil Gulati, One Minute Saree, Manaca, Upen Reddy, Riddhi & Siddhi, MAXSPENCER, Kingshuk, Lucilia, Therefore, Prashant Majumdar and Felix Bendish, among others.

The collections will explore different expressions of contemporary resort dressing, from relaxed holiday and cruise fashion to streetwear, occasion wear and destination dressing.

‘The Sanctuary’: Where Fashion Becomes a Journey

IBFW Season 12 will unfold across three distinctive stages — The Waterfront Stage, The Forge Stage and The Main Stage.

The Waterfront Stage will celebrate the beauty and spirit of Goa through resort and destination fashion.

The Forge Stage will bring street culture, music and movement to the forefront.

The Main Stage will host signature designer showcases, showstoppers and defining fashion moments.

Together, the three stages are designed to make fashion a journey through different moods, sounds and experiences.

Where Fashion Meets Music

Music and entertainment will form an important part of the IBFW Season 12 experience, with performances by Madboy/Mink, OG Shez and Akhlad Ahmed, among other artists.

More Than a Runway

IBFW Season 12 is designed as a larger destination experience where fashion meets music, travel, hospitality and lifestyle.

Across two days, guests will experience designer showcases, live performances, networking, social experiences, creator interactions and curated spaces.

The IBFW All Inclusive Passport

For visitors looking to turn their IBFW experience into a complete Goa getaway, the IBFW All Inclusive Passport, available through District, brings together accommodation, fashion week access, VIP experiences, the IBFW Lounge, hospitality and curated privileges across the two-day celebration.

More than a ticket, the passport is designed as an invitation to experience the fashion, music and spirit of The Sanctuary.

Goa. Fashion. Music. The Sanctuary.

With Pallav Ojha’s vision for India Beach Fashion Week, the continued association of TIMEX under the leadership of Deepak Chhabra, the participation of established and emerging designers including Felix Bendish, and the debut of lifestyle partners such as Sweaty Betty, IBFW Season 12 brings together multiple dimensions of contemporary resort culture.

On 9 and 10 October 2026, The Westin Goa, Anjuna, will become the destination for fashion designers, models, artists, creators, influencers, brands, hospitality partners and fashion enthusiasts.

TIMEX Presents India Beach Fashion Week – Season 12

9–10 October 2026

The Westin Goa, Anjuna, Goa

COME TO GOA. ENTER THE SANCTUARY. EXPERIENCE IBFW.

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