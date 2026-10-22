Timex Returns to India Beach Fashion Week, Celebrating Four Years of Fashion and Timekeeping

As the Title Sponsor, Timex brought its contemporary timepieces and fashion-forward spirit to Goa’s leading resort fashion platform

Anjuna, Goa, India --- Business Wire India

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Timex Group India, one of India’s leading watchmakers, brought its fashion-forward approach to the forefront as the Title Sponsor of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) Season 12, held on 9 and 10 October at The Westin Goa, Anjuna. Marking its fourth consecutive year of association with the fashion platform, Timex showcased its contemporary timepieces across designer runway presentations and created an immersive brand experience inspired by its Analog Life, Make Time Yours philosophy.

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Under the theme ‘The Sanctuary’, Timex IBFW 2026, brought together resort wear, streetwear, cruise fashion and destination bridal couture, creating a meeting point for Indian design talent, contemporary style and Goa’s distinctive fashion and festival culture. Timex’s presence spanned multiple designer showcases, with watches integrated into runway presentations by Ashwini Reddy, Sahil Gulati, Manaca and Pria Kataria Puri, among others, demonstrating how timepieces can complement diverse silhouettes and expressions of personal style.

One of the key presentations was the grand finale, Timex Presents Reynu Taandon & Nikhita, celebrating designer fashion alongside the season’s Title Partner. The showcase had Timex watches complementing the designers’ creative vision and becoming the talk of the party, reinforcing the role of a watch as an essential element of personal style. The two-day showcase also featured appearances by Nikki Tamboli, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Taha Shah, Arbaz Patel and Deepti Sadhwani, alongside a diverse line-up of designers, labels and brand collaborations.

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Commenting on the association, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited, said, “Timex has long been closely connected to fashion, with our watches serving not only a functional purpose but also as expressions of personal style and individuality. Our fourth consecutive year with India Beach Fashion Week reflects our commitment to the evolving fashion and lifestyle landscape. This season, the connection between The Sanctuary theme and our Analog Life philosophy allowed us to create experiences that encouraged people to pause and engage beyond the digital world. We look forward to creating more meaningful experiences that connect Timex with consumers through fashion, creativity and self-expression.”

Taking this experience beyond the runway, Timex curated the Analog Life Studio, an immersive space inspired by the brand’s philosophy. Activities such as tote-making and postcard writing encouraged guests and creators to explore their creativity and reconnect with tangible, everyday experiences. Through these hands-on interactions, the studio invited visitors to step away from the pace of digital life, engage with their surroundings and Make Time Yours.

Timex strengthened its presence at the intersection of watchmaking, fashion and lifestyle through its ongoing partnership with India Beach Fashion Week. By showcasing its timepieces on the runway and creating immersive off-runway experiences, the brand celebrated individuality and contemporary style while inspiring consumers to make time their own.

Timex Group India Ltd

Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL) designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces and is part of Timex Group, a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and over 2500 employees worldwide. In India, TGIL manages a portfolio of brands including Timex, Versace, Guess, Aston Martin, Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica, and adidas. It retails via more than 5,000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces, along with over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the Just Watches and Timex World banners.

Media Contact Details

Kareena Sahni, Tute Consult, kareena@tute.co.in, +91-9667822246

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Timex IBFW 2026 Grand Finale Moments: (L -R): Mr Deepak Chhabra, MD Timex Group India, Reynu Taandon & Nikhita with showstopper Deepti Sadhwani

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