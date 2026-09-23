Timex Takes Centre Stage at Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026, Bringing Time and Fashion Together

From a show-stopping finale with designer Mandira Wirk to an immersive Analog Life experience, Timex brought its fashion-forward spirit to Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

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Timex Group India, one of India’s leading watch brands, brought watchmaking into the world of high fashion at Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026, held from 18th to 20th September at The Grand Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. As the Title Sponsor, Timex marked its presence across the three-day event through multiple designers’ runway showcases, with watches from collections including the ornate Timex Fria, classic Waterbury and statement Signio styled across diverse looks. The varied integrations showcased the breadth of the Timex portfolio and how the collections complemented distinct fashion aesthetics, silhouettes and occasions.

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A key highlight of the association was the Day 2 Grand Finale presented by Timex in collaboration with designer Mandira Wirk. Known for her distinctive resort wear aesthetic, Wirk brought her signature approach to glamour, occasion dressing and relaxed luxury to the runway, with Timex integrated throughout the show.

The watches were styled as an intrinsic part of the looks, complementing the collection’s silhouettes and adding a contemporary finishing touch across the runway. From elevated resort dressing and statement evening looks to more relaxed ensembles, the watches worked seamlessly across the collection, demonstrating how Timex watches complete a look while becoming an expression of individual style. Sangeeta Bijlani, the showstopper for the night was joined by Deepak Chhabra and Mandira Wirk on the runway for the finale.

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The collaboration also brought Timex’s “Analog Life, Make Time Yours” philosophy into the fashion narrative. Mandira Wirk’s resort-led collection reflected a lifestyle built around taking a pause, enjoying the moment and making time for experiences - from getaways and celebrations to moments of relaxation. The idea found a natural expression in Wirk’s collection, with Timex watches becoming part of a wardrobe designed for making the most of every moment.

Commenting on the association, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited, said, “Fashion is one of the most personal ways people express who they are, and a watch can play an important role in completing that expression. Our association with Delhi Times Fashion Week allowed us to bring this belief to life in a way that was both visible on the runway and tangible for consumers. The collaboration with Mandira Wirk was a particularly exciting expression of this, bringing together her distinctive resort aesthetic with Timex's contemporary timepieces.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Mandira Wirk, Designer, said, "Loved collaborating with Timex for this season of Fashion Week. The coming together of Mandira Wirk’s luxury resort wear with Timex watches felt beautifully aligned, contemporary, sophisticated and effortlessly glamorous. I loved how the watches complemented each look and became an integral part of the overall styling and story of the collection.”

The Timex experience continued beyond the runway through the Analog Life Lounge, an immersive space created around Timex’s belief in making time for experiences that matter. Through interactive challenges and analog-inspired moments centred on games, creativity, music and discovery, guests and creators were invited to pause, participate and Make Time Yours. The lounge brought the brand philosophy to life in a way that complemented the energy of the wider event. The space also provided an opportunity for Timex to showcase its Fall-Winter 2026 collection, bringing together a selection of the season’s watches within a fashion-led environment.

As the Title Sponsor of Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026, Timex strengthened its presence with India’s fashion ecosystem, bringing its watchmaking legacy, contemporary collections and Analog Life philosophy together across the runway and experiential spaces.

About Timex Group India Ltd

Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL) designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces and is part of Timex Group, a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and over 2500 employees worldwide. In India, TGIL manages a portfolio of brands including Timex, Versace, Guess, Aston Martin, Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica, and adidas. It retails via more than 5,000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces, along with over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the Just Watches and Timex World banners.

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Mr Deepak Chhabra, MD Timex Group, with designer Mandira Wirk, and showstopper Sangeeta Bijlani walked the ramp for the Day 2 Grand Finale of Timex Delhi Times Fashion Week’26

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