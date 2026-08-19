Timezone and Play 'N' Learn Unveil the Ultimate Fun Destination for All Ages at Pacific Mall, Delhi

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19: Timezone and Play 'N' Learn have relaunched their entertainment spaces together at Pacific Mall, Delhi, unveiling a refreshed line-up of experiences for families, friends and guests across age groups.

Advertisement

Designed as an all-in-one entertainment destination, the revamped venue brings together two complementary experiences under one roof. Guests can enjoy games, rides and immersive attractions at Timezone, alongside development-led play for young children at Play 'N' Learn, offering something for every member of the family.

Advertisement

Timezone offers older children, young adults and families a mix of popular favourites and new attractions, including bumper cars, a cricket pitch, immersive virtual reality rides and revamped bowling lanes. At Play 'N' Learn, children aged two to seven can explore thoughtfully curated play and role play stations that encourage creativity, cognitive development and social interaction.

Dedicated party spaces across both brands make the destination ideal for birthdays, school outings, family celebrations and social gatherings. The venue also features its popular cafe, serving a curated selection of food prepared without added preservatives or artificial additives. Together, these offerings give guests more ways to play, connect, dine, celebrate and spend quality time together.

Advertisement

Speaking about the relaunch, Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone and Play 'N' Learn India, said, "The way people spend their leisure time is evolving, with entertainment becoming an increasingly an important part of how they connect and unwind. People are looking for experiences where they can step away from their everyday routines and have fun, while also having something that appeals to every member of the family. With the refreshed Timezone and Play 'N' Learn at Pacific Mall, our aim is to bring two complementary entertainment destinations together under one roof. From immersive attractions to older guests and purposeful play for younger children to celebrations with family and friends, there is something for everyone to enjoy."

The destination maintains a strong emphasis on safety, hygiene and well-maintained facilities, ensuring guests enjoy the experience in a clean and comfortable environment.

With the relaunch, Timezone and Play 'N' Learn invite guests of all ages to discover the ultimate fun destination at Pacific Mall, Delhi.

About Timezone

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 75 venues in India. Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.

About Play 'N' Learn

Play 'N' Learn is one of India's leading indoor play destinations for young children and families. Its thoughtfully designed spaces bring together fun, movement and imagination through safe, engaging and developmentally enriching play experiences. With interactive play and role play activities that encourage creativity, cognitive development and social interaction, Play 'N' Learn creates meaningful experiences for children while giving families more ways to connect and spend quality time together. Play 'N' Learn operates 19 locations across India.

To learn more, visit www.activeedufun.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)