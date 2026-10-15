Tinder and Sprite Launch Co-Branded Can at the Heart of Truth and Spice, Turning up the Heat on Spicy Dates, Spicy Food and Real Chemistry

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 15: Spicy food and spicy relationships have more in common than you might think: both are better with chemistry, a little unpredictability and just the right amount of heat. Bringing these two worlds together, Tinder and Sprite have partnered on a new collaboration that puts their shared love of heat on-pack with a limited-edition co-branded can alongside a new IP Truth and Spice, a celebrity-led content series that gets candid about dating, relationships and chemistry, with plenty of spicy food along the way.

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From spicy plates to spicy dates, the limited-edition Tinder and Sprite co-branded can brings the collaboration to life, combining Sprite’s signature refreshment with Tinder’s take on spicy relationships and real chemistry. Created exclusively for the Truth and Spice episodes, the co-branded can takes centre stage in the game, serving as the main device that guides the celebrity pairings through a series of truth questions and spicy challenges.

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The two episodes feature celebrity couples Arshdeep Singh, Indian professional cricketer, and actor-model Samreen Kaur, known for her appearance in 83, alongside Shreya Kalra, winner of the reality show Lock Upp, and Rishabh Jaiswal, an MTV Splitsvilla 14 participant. Together, they take on candid questions and spicy challenges that offer a glimpse into their relationships and what they know about each other.

The first episode features Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur, offering a glimpse into their close bond and the affection they share. Arshdeep shares his belief that “love can be at the first sight, first date, first meeting” and reflects on how relationships evolve through both “good days” and “bad days.” Their easy chemistry shines through in the playful moments too, as Arshdeep charms Samreen with the Punjabi pick-up line, “Kithe chale gobi da phool banke?” Alongside the banter, the couple share their perspectives on finding the right match, encouraging singles to keep looking for their own connection on Tinder.

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The episode also brings Tinder Passport into the mix, putting their dream-date destinations to the test, with Samreen picking Italy when asked which country she would choose for their next date. The conversation then moves between more thoughtful relationship perspectives and playful moments, with Arshdeep sharing that he is willing to wait when the other person is worth it, before declaring, “I am handling spice” as the challenges heat up.

The second episode brings Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal into the Truth and Spice format, where playful competition quickly turns into relationship banter. As they take on the challenges, the pair trade reactions and put their understanding of each other to the test. Shreya also shares an upbeat perspective on dating, saying, “Just like Tinder said, dating is very cool, dating is very fun,” before encouraging singles to “date kariye, khul ke date kariye.”

“Dating is ultimately about connection, but the way people experience and talk about relationships continues to evolve. This collaboration with Sprite gives us a playful way to explore that space through Truth and Spice, bringing together candid conversations, celebrity chemistry and the kind of unexpected moments that make dating conversations fun. The idea of pairing spicy food with spicy relationships felt like a natural fit for both brands, and we’re excited to bring that energy to life,” said Anukool Kumar, Senior Director and Regional Head – India and Middle East, Match Group.

“When two brands like Sprite and Tinder come together around a shared cultural insight, the result should be more than a collaboration. This distinctive association brings together two bold brand personalities to celebrate the connection between spicy food and spicy relationships. Featured prominently in Truth & Spice, the partnership comes to life through content that feels fresh, unexpected and relevant to young audiences,” said Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The first episode featuring Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur was released on 4th October, with the episode featuring Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal set to release on 11 October. Teaser cutdowns will be available on Instagram ahead of each episode, with the full-length conversations available on YouTube.

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