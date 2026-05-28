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Home / Business / TIPCO Engineering Delivers Breakout H2 FY26: Net Profit Soars 157% with EBITDA Surging 134%

TIPCO Engineering Delivers Breakout H2 FY26: Net Profit Soars 157% with EBITDA Surging 134%

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], May 28: Tipco Engineering India Limited, (BSE SME- 544740, TIPCO | INE1U6D01014), an integrated manufacturer of industrial process equipment, has reported its Audited financials for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹ 95.81 Cr, YoY growth of 66.39%

- EBITDA of ₹ 25.24 Cr, YoY growth of 133.59%

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- EBITDA Margin of 26.34%, YoY growth of 758 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 16.73 Cr, YoY growth of 157.03%

- Net Profit Margin of 17.46%, YoY growth of 616 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹ 10.86, YoY growth of 155.53%

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 146.07 Cr, YoY growth of 9.54%

- EBITDA of ₹ 38.90 Cr, YoY growth of 62.46%

- EBITDA Margin of 26.63%, YoY growth of 867 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 25.31 Cr, YoY growth of 65.78%

- Net Profit Margin of 17.32%, YoY growth of 588 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹ 16.44, YoY growth of 65.06%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ritesh Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Tipco Engineering India Limited, said: "FY26 marks a defining phase in Tipco's journey, with our successful listing on the BSE SME platform providing a strong foundation for accelerated and sustainable growth. Built on over 35 years of trust and execution excellence, we have entered this new phase with strengthened financials, enhanced credibility, and a clear strategic direction.

Our performance reflects the strength of our business model, with EBITDA margins expanding by 867 basis points to 26.63%, supported by improved efficiencies, operating leverage, and disciplined cost management. The robust increase in profitability highlights our focused approach towards high-value opportunities. Our international technology collaboration has further strengthened our presence in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics, while approvals for defence applications and capacity expansion position us well for future growth.

We are witnessing strong industry tailwinds across industrial and process equipment, supported by rising investments in manufacturing and capacity expansion. With a growing order pipeline, strengthened balance sheet post listing, and continued focus on strategic partnerships, we remain confident of scaling our operations in a calibrated manner and delivering sustained long-term value to all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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