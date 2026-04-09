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Home / Business / Tips Films Enters Film Distribution Business with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Starring Varun Dhawan

Tips Films Enters Film Distribution Business with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Starring Varun Dhawan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Tips Films Limited ('Tips Films'), one of India's leading film production houses, has announced its strategic re-entry into the film distribution business. The company will debut its distribution operations with its upcoming in-house production, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

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The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and is directed by David Dhawan. Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer, the film blends comedy, romance, and mass appeal.

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The makers have confirmed a comprehensive and robust distribution strategy ahead of the film's release. Leveraging Tips Films' deep-rooted network across domestic circuits, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is poised for a wide and impactful nationwide rollout, ensuring strong reach across urban and mass markets.

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Taurani, Tips Films, said,"At Tips Films, we are happy to bring this family entertainer to audiences across every corner of India. Our nationwide distribution strategy ensures that no theatre-goer misses the opportunity to experience this film. We are confident that the film will resonate strongly with audiences and deliver a solid box office performance."

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A David Dhawan directorial venture the film stays true to his signature style of high-energy comedy and engaging storytelling. With its vibrant narrative, sharp comic timing, and endearing performances, along with good music, the film is expected to appeal to audiences across demographics.

Scheduled for release in the prime pre-summer window, historically one of the strongest periods for Hindi romantic entertainers, the film is well positioned for commercial success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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