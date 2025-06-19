Tiron Launches Portable Automated Robot Vacuum Cleaner

VMPL

Tamil Nadu [India], June 19: Founded just two years ago, Tiron is rapidly making its mark in the smart cleaning products industry. Leveraging innovative design and advanced technology, Tiron is redefining modern cleaning with high-performance machines built for both efficiency and durability.

What sets Tiron apart is its strong foundation backed by a 40-year legacy in the building materials sector. This equips Tiron with deep industry insight and a strong commitment to quality, ensuring every product is built to last.

In contrast to the other brands, Tiron offers a service guarantee and has an in-house service team working to ensure that the customer gets valuable support and repair services right at their doorstep. Identifying that customers might not be able to source the accessories easily for their advanced cleaning products, they have strived to ensure they are available in the channel you prefer--online or offline.

This fully automated robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to transform the user's cleaning routine, making smart living an effortless reality in Indian households. Unlike a vacuum, Tiron's Robot Vacuum Cleaner is an intelligent cleaning companion designed for the demands unique to Indian households, including their cleaning requirements, structure, and furnishings. Its 8000 Pa hyper-suction engine effortlessly tackles dust, debris, and stubborn pet hair from every nook and cranny across diverse flooring types.

The innovative feature of the vacuum cleaner does not just end there. This handheld vacuum cleaner from Tiron features a sophisticated roller brush mop that allows for sweeping and mopping simultaneously, leaving the floors sparkling clean. As a result, this wet and dry vacuum cleaner completely takes care of effective cleaning and hygiene without the hassle of dirty mop pads. To further minimize human intervention, the self-charging Tiron Robot Vacuum Cleaner has auto water and dust collection features, which are supplemented by refill capabilities -- the machine can manage its resources without requiring manual steps.

Backed by the raw power of Tiron's technical expertise, this robot vacuum cleaner is perfectly engineered for Indian homes. Consumers can get a demonstration of this first-of-its-kind smart cleaning device in the country at its experience centres across Tamil Nadu.

Visit their website - tironworld.com- to learn more.

