Titan Corporate Gifting Launches 'The Joy That Lasts' with Curated Durga Puja Gifts

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New Delhi [India], August 31: There's a particular warmth that settles over Bengal as Pujo approaches -- the dhak starts, the city lights up, and for a few days, everyone finds their way home to be with the people who matter. Titan Corporate Gifting believes workplaces can carry a little of that homecoming too. Its new festive B2B campaign, "The Joy That Lasts," is built around one conviction: the time employees give a company is a gift in itself, and it deserves to be honored, not just acknowledged in passing. Whether its employees, or the business partners, dealers and distributors, recognize everyone with something meaningful this season.

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A Season Where Gratitude Isn't Optional

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Durga Puja has always been more than a festival. It is a celebration of community, belonging, gratitude, and the people who make our journeys meaningful. Titan's latest campaign draws inspiration from this cultural truth, encouraging organisations to extend the spirit of appreciation beyond rituals and into the workplace.

The campaign is rooted in a timeless insight: festive memories fade, but people rarely forget how they were made to feel. Whether it is employees who contributed throughout the year, channel partners who helped build the business, or dealers and distributors who strengthened customer relationships, meaningful recognition leaves a lasting impact.

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This philosophy forms the foundation of"The Joy That Lasts." Rather than viewing festive gifting as a seasonal obligation, Titan positions it as an opportunity to express genuine appreciation and strengthen relationships that continue long after the festivities are over.

Watch the campaign film: https://youtu.be/w6nZVr6Of5M

The campaign also highlights Titan CBG's festive portfolio, featuring watches, jewellery, accessories, gift vouchers and customised gifting solutions designed for employees, customers, partners and business stakeholders.

The proposition remains simple:

Worth Giving. Worth Keeping.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Pandey, Business Head, Titan Corporate Gifting, said:

"Festivals may last a few days, but the feeling of being valued should last much longer. At Titan Corporate Gifting, we believe the best gifts are not measured by what they cost but by what they mean. 'The Joy That Lasts' is our reminder that recognition is most powerful when it creates a lasting sense of appreciation, belonging and pride."

As Bengal prepares for its biggest celebration of the year, Titan hopes to inspire organisations to embrace the true spirit of Pujo: expressing gratitude, strengthening bonds and recognising the people who make success possible. Long after the pandals come down and the festivities conclude, those feelings are what truly last.

About Titan Corporate Gifting

Titan Corporate Gifting is the B2B gifting arm of Titan Company Limited, working with enterprises across India to design thoughtfully crafted custom gifts for occasions like festives, milestones, long service awards, channel partner schemes, and more such reward and recognition occasions.

Explore Titan's pan-India corporate gifting solutions at www.titancorporategifting.com.

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