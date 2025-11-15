DT
Home / Business / Titan Eye+ rolls out “Ek Tara Test” for early vision checks

Titan Eye+ rolls out “Ek Tara Test” for early vision checks

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
This Children’s Day, Titan Eye+ has introduced the “Ek Tara Test”, a simple glow-in-the-dark constellation card inspired by an ancient eyesight check used by hunters. Designed as a playful, at-home screening tool, it helps parents spot early signs of blurry vision among children — a condition affecting over 3 crore kids in India, a press release issued by the company said.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division, Titan Company Ltd., said the initiative aims to raise awareness as 1 in 5 children struggle with undetected vision issues. Ogilvy South’s Chief Creative Officer Puneet Kapoor called the test a blend of the historic “Hunter’s Test” and children’s love for stargazing.

Mr. Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South added, "The idea for the Titan Eye Plus Ek Tara Test comes from a simple, playful combination: pairing the ancient Hunter’s Test with every child’s favourite ritual, stargazing. It channels curiosity into screening, catching issues early and fast-tracking corrective spectacle prescriptions.”

Titan Eye+ clarified that the Ek Tara Test is based on published scientific research but is not a replacement for a professional eye examination.

