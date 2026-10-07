Tivaaro.com’s Now or Never Sale brings premium Cufflinks within your budget, with up to 50% off

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Tivaaro.com, India’s dedicated Cufflinks brand, has announced its Now or Never Sale from 2nd to 18th October. The limited-period sale offers up to 50% off on Cufflinks, making it easier to choose a distinctive finishing detail for festive dressing, office celebrations, weddings, and meaningful gifting.

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With 350+ Cufflinks designs and India’s largest Watch Cufflinks collection, Tivaaro brings a wide range of formal accessories within reach for those looking to dress with greater intention this season.

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For men who wear suits and formal shirts regularly, a well-built formal wardrobe is already in place. The festive calendar creates an opportunity to elevate those familiar looks with a detail that stands out at office gatherings, family celebrations, evening events, and wedding invitations.

A well-cut suit, tuxedo, or French-cuff shirt establishes the look. Cufflinks give it a finishing detail that feels personal and instantly noticeable. They can be classic or conversation-starting, but their purpose remains the same: to make an outfit outstanding.

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Tivaaro.com’s Now or Never Sale arrives at that moment. Running from 2nd to 18th October, the sale offers a limited window to explore premium Cufflinks at up to 50% off, whether you are refreshing formal office wear, preparing for celebrations, or choosing a gift with more thought behind it.

Shop now on Tivaaro.com before the Now or Never Sale ends on 18th October.

Festive-ready starts with the details

Festive dressing does not need to mean starting from scratch. Often, it is the smaller choices that change how an outfit comes together. A carefully chosen pair of Cufflinks can add character to a crisp white shirt, sharpen a tailored suit, or bring a distinctive detail to a tuxedo or French-cuff shirt.

The weeks leading into the festive season also tend to fill quickly. There are office celebrations, Diwali dinners, family gatherings, cocktail evenings, and occasions where a familiar outfit deserves a sharper finish. Choosing early gives you time to find designs that genuinely suit your wardrobe rather than making a last-minute purchase.

For people who want their formal style to stand out, Cufflinks offer a natural answer. They add a detail that becomes visible in the moments that count: during a handshake, while raising a glass, adjusting a cuff, or appearing in photographs that stay long after the evening ends.

A sale designed around important occasions

The Now or Never Sale is relevant because Cufflinks are rarely chosen without a reason. You may be dressing for an upcoming client meeting, an awards night, a festive event, or a wedding. Or you may be looking for a gift for a husband, partner, colleague, brother, or friend.

Tivaaro’s collection is designed around those varied moments. Subtle metal designs can sit easily within professional office wear. More distinctive styles can suit a wedding reception, formal dinner, or celebration where you want to bring more personality to your look. The range makes it easier to find Cufflinks that reflect the occasion, your interests, and your individual style.

For professionals in banking, law, consulting, wealth management, and senior leadership, Cufflinks remain an effective way to refresh a familiar formal wardrobe. They work naturally with French-cuff shirts at board meetings, presentations, client events, and business dinners. A well-chosen pair adds distinction without changing the discipline of a refined look.

India’s largest Watch Cufflinks collection

Within the collection, Watch Cufflinks are Tivaaro’s best-selling category. Tivaaro has India’s largest Watch Cufflinks collection, bringing the recognisable appeal of a timepiece into formal dressing.

The appeal is easy to understand. A watch has long been one of the most personal choices in a man’s wardrobe. Watch Cufflinks translate that interest into a smaller formal detail. They bring character to a classic shirt, make a natural conversation starter, and remain appropriate for occasions that call for polish.

They also work particularly well during the season ahead. A groom can use them to add a personal touch to a wedding look. Groomsmen can receive them as keepsakes. A guest can pair them with a tuxedo or formal shirt. As a gift, Watch Cufflinks feel personal while remaining versatile enough to be worn again.

Find your next pair of Watch Cufflinks in Tivaaro’s Now or Never Sale.

A more memorable way to gift

Gifting for men often defaults to the same familiar choices: a wallet, fragrance, shirt, belt, or watch. Each has its place, but a pair of Cufflinks can feel more individual. It can be chosen around the recipient’s interests, work, an upcoming event, or the type of formal style he enjoys.

A well-selected pair can mark a birthday, anniversary, promotion, wedding, retirement, or professional achievement. Unlike a gift that is used once and put away, Cufflinks can return to the wardrobe for future occasions. The person who wears them remembers the gesture each time they reach for them.

The Now or Never Sale makes this a timely opportunity to choose that kind of gift. With up to 50% off on Cufflinks from 2nd to 18th October, you can buy thoughtfully before the festive and wedding calendar reaches its busiest period.

Cufflinks do not need to be the loudest part of a look to be remembered. Their value lies in the impression they create: a sharper sleeve, a more finished outfit, and a detail that shows the wearer has paid attention.

Tivaaro.com’s Now or Never Sale runs only from 2nd to 18th October. Whether you are preparing for festive dressing, updating formal wardrobe details, or choosing a gift with lasting relevance, this is the moment to find Cufflinks that will continue to matter long after the sale ends.

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