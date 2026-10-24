Tiwari Sarkar’s ‘Irade Badal Rahe Ho’ Wraps Shoot, Satyamvada Singh Paired Opposite Him

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: S.K. Tiwari, popularly known as Tiwari Sarkar is all set to release his latest music album, "Irade Badal Rahe Ho," under the label of TPS Music. Produced under the banner of Tiwari Productions, the romantic music video was recently filmed in Mumbai. The song features acclaimed television actress Satyamvada Singh alongside producer, director, actor and singer Tiwari Sarkar.

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The soulful romantic track has been rendered by Bollywood singer Saaj Bhatt, known for Awarapan 2 along with S.K. Tiwari. The song has been written and composed by renowned lyricist-composer Praveen Bhardwaj.

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Speaking about the project, Tiwari Sarkar said, “The song reflects the emotional complexities of modern relationships and tells the story of a girl who turns away from true love in search of something else. We are thrilled to have Saaj Bhatt on board, and I have also contributed my voice to the song. Praveen Bhardwaj’s lyrics and composition have given the project great depth. The song will be released under the TPS Music banner.”

Emphasizing his creative approach, he added, “Over the years, I have been associated with thousands of music videos, but I have always maintained a commitment to clean and family-friendly entertainment. We focus on storytelling and emotions rather than sensationalism. Satyamvada Singh has delivered a remarkable performance and brings warmth and authenticity to the video.”

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Sharing her experience, Satyamvada Singh said, “This is a romantic song that revolves around love and betrayal. My character breaks the heart of someone who loves her deeply. Working with Tiwari Sarkar for the first time has been a wonderful experience. Having collaborated with several production houses, I can confidently say that Tiwari Productions stands out for its professionalism and creative vision.”

She further praised her co-star, saying, “Tiwari Sarkar is a truly multi-talented artist. He is an accomplished singer, actor, director, and producer. What impressed me the most is how natural he is in front of the camera. His performances feel effortless and genuine.”

A lifelong admirer of Aishwarya Rai, Satyamvada is particularly inspired by the actress's performance in Devdas. She also welcomed the growing popularity of music videos, noting that the trend has opened up new opportunities for performers, especially actresses.

The music video has been shot by cinematographer A.K.N. Sebastian, while the choreography has been handled by Raj K. Sen.

TPS Music has been steadily expanding its musical repertoire. Tiwari Sarkar's earlier song "Taara Jo Toota Hua" gained significant attention across digital platforms, including Spotify and YouTube. The label is also preparing a strong lineup of releases featuring celebrated singers such as Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Mohammad Irfan and Shehzad Ali (of Dhurandhar fame), with a slate of 25 consecutive songs planned for release.

About S.K. Tiwari

S.K. Tiwari, widely recognized as Tiwari Sarkar, is the Founder and CEO of Tiwari Productions. Through his production house, he has successfully produced and released numerous music and entertainment projects. His YouTube channel TPS Music has cultivated a strong audience for romantic and emotional songs, while Sanatan World focuses on devotional and spiritual content.

As a writer, producer, and director, Tiwari has been associated with several popular songs, including "Faasle," "Waqt," and "Tum Mere Hi Rehna." Through his creative ventures, he continues to combine music, storytelling and visual presentation to connect with audiences across genres.

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