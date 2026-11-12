TLH – THE LONGEVITY HUB 2.0 Brings the Future of Wellness to GMR Aerocity, New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: As conversations around preventive healthcare, holistic wellbeing and conscious living gain momentum, TLH – The Longevity Hub has emerged as a distinctive platform bringing together diverse dimensions of modern wellness under one roof.

Positioned as India's first healthcare marketplace and wellness community, TLH – The Longevity Hub will host its second edition on November 21, 2026, at the Amphitheatre, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Conceived as a high-impact platform, TLH – The Longevity Hub brings together visionary founders, CXO’s, Doctors, Surgeons, leading innovators and purpose-driven brands to create powerful on-ground experiences that inspire conscious living and long-term wellbeing. It is a marketplace where healthcare establishments can introduce themselves to a discerning audience, exchange ideas and forge authentic connections.

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Curated by Kanika Paul (Founder, Speak Social) and Deepali Mathur (Founder, EH Communications & TTI Group), TLH - The Longevity Hub is supported by Dr. Karan Singh Rana as Associate Partner and Advisor, bringing together clinical excellence, military discipline and longevity advocacy.

THE VISION BEHIND TLH - THE LONGEVITY HUB

Sharing the vision behind the platform, Kanika Paul, Founder at Speak Social and Curator at TLH - The Longevity Hub, says:

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“As a visionary founder I formed TLH - The Longevity Hub as a platform that makes wellness approachable, experiential and inclusive, while bringing together people and brands who genuinely believe in making healthier living a priority. Our intention is to create an environment where people can discover, learn, connect and take away something meaningful for their everyday lives.”

Echoing this thought, Deepali Mathur, Founder at EH Communications & TTI Group and Co-Curator at TLH - The Longevity Hub, adds:

“Wellness is no longer optional — it’s essential. It should be central to how we live, not an afterthought. Eating right, staying fit, and focusing on wellbeing aren’t luxuries anymore; they’re necessities. Through The Longevity Hub, we aim to bring together the right experts, brands and communities to create awareness and encourage people to make more conscious choices. We believe that when wellness becomes a shared conversation and experience, it has the potential to create a lasting impact.”

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ADVISORY AND CLINICAL EXCELLENCY AT TLH - THE LONGEVITY HUB

Sharing his perspective, Dr. Karan Singh Rana, award-winning dental surgeon, Founder of “LongevIndia” (Healthcare Retreat) and “Gift of Dentistry”. Associate Healthcare/Medical partner and advisor at TLH - The Longevity Hub, adds:

"Longevity begins at home — within your own body and mind, the only permanent abode you will ever inhabit. Love it, nurture it, respect it, for the care you give it today shapes the quality of all your tomorrows."

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