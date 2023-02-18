To cut costs, Twitter shuts offices in Delhi, Mumbai

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

Amid layoffs and a severe cost-cutting, Twitter has closed offices in Delhi and Mumbai and asked staff to work from home, according to sources. The micro-blogging platform’s Bengaluru office that largely has engineering staff remains operational, the sources said.

However, the number of employees affected by the move could not be immediately ascertained. A mail sent to Twitter did not elicit a response.

The Delhi and Mumbai offices shuttered a few weeks ago, with remaining staff now working from home

The closure of the two offices in key locations in India comes as the platform has initiated massive cost cutting drive globally, after billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter, last year.

The firm downsized from more than 7,000 people to 2,300 active employees across the globe — the mass layoffs began with firing of CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and many other high-ranking leaders last year.