To Every Woman the World Forgot to Name

This Navratri, Khattri Aromas’ #NaamKyaHai initiative turns the spotlight on women whose quiet strength shapes families, communities and generations, raising a question that deserves to be asked far beyond the festive season.

There are stories that history remembers, and then there are those that live quietly in the lives of people. They are the stories of women who hold families together through uncertain times, set aside their ambitions to make room for someone else’s dreams, and find the strength to begin again when circumstances demand it. Their contributions may rarely be acknowledged publicly, but their influence is often impossible to measure.

Advertisement

It is this overlooked dimension of womanhood that makes #NaamKyaHai, a Navratri initiative by Khattri Aromas, a thought-provoking addition to the season’s conversations around Shakti. Through its short film, When Shakti Has No Name, But Leaves a Legacy, the fragrance brand invites audiences to reconsider what it means to recognise and celebrate the strength of women.

Advertisement

Navratri has traditionally been a celebration of the many manifestations of the feminine divine. From courage and protection to wisdom and creation, the forms of Shakti represent qualities that transcend time and circumstance. Yet, while these ideals are celebrated through rituals and devotion, their everyday expressions are often overlooked. They exist in homes, workplaces and communities, embodied by women whose resilience seldom comes with recognition.

The initiative draws attention to precisely these women. The mother whose sacrifices become the foundation of her children's opportunities. The colleague who navigates personal challenges without allowing them to define her contribution. The woman who rebuilds her life without applause or acknowledgement. Their stories may never find their way into history books, but their influence continues through the people they nurture, the values they pass on and the courage they inspire.

Advertisement

Perhaps the more meaningful question is not how we remember these women, but how often we recognise them while they are still shaping our lives.

The strength of the #NaamKyaHai concept lies in this shift in perspective. Rather than limiting the celebration of Shakti to mythology or symbolism, it brings the idea closer to lived experience. It encourages audiences to look again at the women around them and acknowledge that extraordinary strength does not always announce itself. Sometimes, it is expressed through consistency, compassion, sacrifice and the determination to carry on.

For a fragrance company to explore this theme offers an interesting connection between brand philosophy and human experience. Fragrance is often associated with memory: a familiar scent can recall a person, a place or a moment long after it has passed. Its presence may be subtle, but its emotional imprint can endure. In a similar way, the influence of a woman may remain woven into the lives of others long after the moment of her contribution has passed.

Khattri Aromas brings this connection into focus through its philosophy, Legacy in Every Drop. In the context of this initiative, legacy is understood not simply as a name remembered or a reputation established, but as the lasting impact of actions, values and relationships. It is a thoughtful way to connect the world of fragrance with a broader reflection on memory and the unseen forces that shape our lives.

The campaign also finds resonance in the Sanskrit verse, “यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः,” commonly understood as expressing the sanctity of honouring women. Its relevance extends beyond the observance of a festival. Respect for women is not only a sentiment to be expressed during Navratri; it is a value to be reflected in everyday attitudes, opportunities and actions.

Ultimately, the significance of #NaamKyaHai will lie in the conversations it encourages and the recognition it inspires. A film can bring an overlooked truth into focus, but it is the willingness to acknowledge that truth in everyday life that gives the message its deeper meaning.

Perhaps that is what makes the question in the campaign's title so compelling. A name may go unrecorded, a sacrifice may remain unspoken and an achievement may pass without applause. None of these, however, diminishes the legacy left behind.

Their names may have been forgotten. Their Shakti never will be.

Khattri Aromas — Legacy in Every Drop.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)