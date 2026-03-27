icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / To keep fuel prices stable, govt cuts petrol, diesel excise duty; ATF tax revised

To keep fuel prices stable, govt cuts petrol, diesel excise duty; ATF tax revised

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Amid the West Asia crisis and rising crude oil prices, the Finance Ministry has reduced special excise duty on petroleum products to keep petrol and diesel prices stable.

Advertisement

The duty on petrol has been cut from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel duty has been reduced from Rs 10 to zero.

Advertisement

The announcement comes under the supply disruptions of crude amid the ongoing West Asia crisis "...the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do...," notes a part of the order.

Advertisement

At the same time, the government has revised taxes on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). A new excise duty of Rs 50 per litre has been introduced. However, exemptions will limit the effective duty to Rs 29.5 per litre, easing the burden on the aviation sector.

The notification says "Aviation Turbine Fuel Rs 50 per Litre" as special additional excise duty, alongside exemptions that cap the effective rate at "Rs. 29.5 per litre" in certain cases.

Advertisement

Other changes in excise duties have also been made to help maintain overall stability in fuel prices.

The new rules will not apply to exports, except for supplies by public sector oil companies to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which will continue under the revised system.

Amendments to the Central Excise Rules, 2017, also state that rebate and export procedures will not apply to petrol, diesel and ATF, except for exports to these neighbouring countries by public sector firms.

The government said the changes are in public interest, aiming to balance consumer relief, revenue needs and industry requirements amid global energy uncertainty.

All revised duty rates have come into effect immediately following official notifications issued on March 26 under the Central Excise Act, 1944 and relevant Finance Acts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts