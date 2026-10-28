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Home / Business / Tongwei Solar Showcases High-Efficiency Solar Cell Technologies at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026

Tongwei Solar Showcases High-Efficiency Solar Cell Technologies at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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GREATER NOIDA, India, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongwei Solar showcased its TNC series high-efficiency solar cells at Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2026, held from October 22–24 in Greater Noida, India. The company also hosted industry presentations and technical discussions on India's PV manufacturing landscape, advanced solar cell technologies and quality assurance, engaging with customers and industry partners from India and around the world.

Advancing Cell Technology and Manufacturing Performance

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At the exhibition, Tongwei presented its latest developments in the TNC series. Through the coordinated application of TPE, Poly Tech and multi-cut technologies, TNC 3.0 multi-cut cells help reduce cutting losses and enable a module power gain of more than 10W, creating additional value for downstream module manufacturers.

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The event featured insights from Priyadarshini Sanjay, Managing Director of Mercom, on India's PV manufacturing industry and market outlook. Tongwei representatives also shared perspectives on China–India solar industry collaboration and introduced the company's high-efficiency cell technologies, manufacturing practices and quality control measures.

These sessions provided an opportunity for industry participants to exchange views on market development, technology advancement and opportunities for cooperation across the solar value chain.

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TÜV Rheinland Recognizes Tongwei's PV Cell Manufacturing Excellence

A key highlight was Tongwei Solar receiving the "Global Benchmark in PV Cell Manufacturing Award" from TÜV Rheinland. The award recognizes Tongwei's manufacturing scale, technological capabilities and product quality in high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing.

The recognition adds to Tongwei's achievements in advanced manufacturing and sustainable development. The company's PV cell manufacturing operations include a Lighthouse Factory designation and recognition from the World Economic Forum's MINDS initiative for AI application, alongside TÜV Rheinland's Zero Carbon Factory certification.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Throughout the exhibition, Tongwei's team met with customers and partners to discuss product performance, manufacturing capabilities, technical support and potential collaboration. These exchanges reinforced the importance of high-efficiency technologies, consistent product quality and responsive technical services in meeting the evolving needs of global PV markets.

Tongwei Solar will continue to advance technological innovation, intelligent manufacturing and quality assurance while working with global partners to support the development of the photovoltaic industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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